Woman who hasn't cut her nails in 22 YEARS details her struggles to zip up her pants and open cans

A woman who hasn’t cut her nails for 22 years and has broken the record for having the longest nails in the world has described the disadvantages of living with the massive claws – which measure a whopping 42 feet together and need 15-20 bottles of nail polish to paint.

Diana Armstrong, 64, from Minnesota, who was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records for her long nails in August, admitted she struggles with everyday activities such as zipping up her trousers, opening cans and even using the bathroom – as she said they often don’t fit into the stalls of public toilets.

The record-breaker last cut her nails in 1997, but when her daughter tragically died of an asthma attack in her sleep aged 16, she vowed never to cut them again.

The teenager, named Latisha, manicured Diana’s nails every weekend, so after her sudden loss, the grieving mother couldn’t bring herself to let anyone else take care of them.

‘She was the only one who did my nails. She polished them and filed them for me, she told Guinness World Records.

Diana even decided to quit her job so she could focus on growing her nails. Now they measure 42-feet-10-inches collectively, which is about the size of a school bus, with her longest nail (her right thumb) reaching a shocking four-foot-six inches.

And while she loves her long nails, having them does come with some drawbacks — like struggling to pick things up or open the refrigerator door.

“If I need to pick up money from the floor, I can pick up bills, but if I drop change on the floor, it just stays there,” she told Guinness, adding that she often uses her feet to grab things.

She has also given up driving as her nails cannot fit in her car and said she needs help closing or opening zips.

She said she has also given up driving because her nails don’t fit in her car, has trouble using public restrooms, needs help closing or opening zippers, and has to use a knife to open a can.

“I can open a can of soda but I need a knife. I was driving but had to put my hand out the window so I don’t drive anymore,” she said in an interview with Daily Star.

“And in public toilets, I have to use the biggest stall – my nails are usually longer than the regular stalls.”

She told Guinness that it takes between four to five hours to paint them and she uses 15-20 bottles of nail polish. She also needs a woodworking tool when it comes time to file them.

Because of the long process, she can’t get them done in a salon, so her grandchildren have to step in and help.

‘I haven’t been to a nail salon in about 22 years. When they see me coming, they’d say, “Oh no.” she said jokingly.

And while her children didn’t understand her decision to grow them out at first, they quickly became accepting of her long nails.

“When she told us the back story, it kind of changed my feelings about it,” explained Diana’s daughter, Rania.

Diana insisted that she never gets rid of her nails. She concluded to the Daily Star: ‘My nails are a part of me. I can never imagine cutting them off’

‘Because as much as she missed my sister, I missed her too. So if that’s her way of holding her, then I accept’.

Diana added: ‘I think she [Latisha] would be proud of me because she is the last one to do my nails. The one I think of when I grow my nails is my daughter.’

Diana is used to being stared at when she’s out in public and said people often ask her if they can take pictures of her impressive nails.

And while she used to be self-conscious about it, she now owns her interesting trait and is happy with any attention she gets.

“The story behind her record is as fascinating as it is heartbreaking, and Diana’s determination to honor her daughter’s legacy in her own unique way is inspiring,” Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said in a statement.

‘Family means everything to Diana and she is lucky to have gathered a wonderful support network around her… which is what you need when each of your nails is longer than a ski pole.’

Texas woman Ayanna Williams used to hold the world record, but decided to cut off her nails last year after growing them for three decades.

But Diana insisted she would never get rid of hers. She concluded to the Daily Star: ‘My nails are a part of me. I can never imagine cutting them off.’