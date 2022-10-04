Woman creates 'Tripadvisor for EXES' where women can report cheating partners in savage reviews

A woman has created a website she describes as “Tripadvisor for Exes,” where women can leave reviews about their former partners – both bad and very bad.

Tracy Tegan, from the US, decided to set up the page after experiencing her own heartbreaking breakup with a man she believes was having an affair, and also stole rent money from her.

The site, called Ex boyfriend listallows women to leave detailed reviews – and you can even search by name, should you want to look up a future beauty before going on a date.

The purpose of the page is to give women the space to express their feelings and to deter unlucky souls planning their next date with a serial womanizer.

“We’re all going through that bad breakup, and we just need a space to share our feelings,” Tracy, senior editor at Girl Power Girl Strongsaid a blog about relationships and issues related to gender equality.

‘I started the website when a family member got divorced.

“I’ve been through my own bad breakup too, and I was heartbroken, I just wanted a place to share my story.

“It was a very ugly end to our relationship. I was cheated.

“It was the most traumatizing experience of my life because I had been lied to all along.”

Tracy also claims that her ex kept the money she paid him for rent, which resulted in her being kicked out of her flat.

She said, “Every month I gave him my share of the rent, but it turned out he kept it all to himself and didn’t pay the landlord.

“Eventually I was kicked out, I was devastated.

On the website, the women have to adhere to certain rules and are not allowed to share personal details of their ex-partner, such as their phone number or address

“Being so traumatized, I just needed a place to express myself and tell others who understood me.

“I started the ex-boyfriend list in 2008 and it really took off: so many girls had similar stories that they were eager to share.

“Other women added their stories one by one, and before they knew it, their truth was known.”

One woman describes a former partner living in Vancouver who she says is a serial cheater – and is also “very bad in bed.”

She wrote: ‘He is my ex-boyfriend, and he is a cheater, he will cheat on you, a common cheater.

“He’s also, in my opinion, very bad in bed, he’s never had it as bad as when I was dating this guy.

“Just avoid going out with him, he’s not worth your time, trust me.”

Another woman exposed both an ex and a former boyfriend from Nebraska, who allegedly slept together – but apparently he later cheated on her boyfriend as well.

She wrote: ‘Cheated me with my best friend. But I’m happy to say that he ended up cheating on her with his neighbor too. Once a cheater, always a cheater.’

Women have used the site to air their “abusive” partners, with many of them calling out “threatening” behavior and claiming to be former beaus who cheated multiple times

Another woman warns others to avoid a Florida man who is “emotionally immature.”

She wrote: “Emotionally immature, ‘nice guy’, deep dark hole, need for attention from other women, voracious flirtation, waste of time.”

Meanwhile, a fourth user simply shared her general opinion about men, saying, “Any guy who SAYS he’s “Mr. Perfect” should be avoided….they shouldn’t be saying it; if so, you know that from their action.’

Tracy takes great pride in her work and believes her site is a safe place for women to support each other.

“We’ve all been through bad breakups and I’m happy to offer women a place to vent about things that have gone wrong in their relationships.”

However, users have to follow certain rules for the site to run smoothly.

She added: “You share his name and where he is from – no contact details have been posted, and this is crossing a line.”

The site reflects trending Facebook groups known as “Are we dating the same man?‘ where women warn each other about cheating and toxic partners by posting a photo of a man they’ve dated or met on dating apps.

Women also use the group to inquire about men they are just dating and to ask if another woman has met them.

And like Tracy’s site, the Facebook group, which is available in every state, has rules that the woman must also follow.

According to the New York City Facebook group, the page does not tolerate bullying and does not allow anyone in the group to show people outside the group information, meaning there is a “zero tolerance” for taking screenshots of group posts or comments. .’

And while both Tracy’s site and Facebook groups help women feel stronger and avoid potentially manipulative men, some men have taken offense at being kept out.

Tracy takes great pride in her work and believes her site is a safe place for women to support each other; however many men have been offended by the site and have complained to her

Tracy commented, “It’s good to vent your anger by posting something on the site, but I’ve had a few guys contact me who claimed some of the claims on the site weren’t true.

“It’s hard to prove anyway, but I wanted to create a space where women can share their stories.”

She said: ‘Someone once posted about a man cheating on his wife with a 19-year-old girl.

He also allegedly took pictures of his wife in her sleep.

“A girl contacted me and said she knew the man and was dating him.

“She was very worried at the time and woke up when he was taking pictures of her.

“It’s understandable that she panicked, but she was glad it stopped before she went too far.

“It’s such a small world, but it’s good to see women helping each other in this way.”