Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) – A Texas woman was convicted Monday of manslaughter for murdering a pregnant woman in order to take her unborn baby.

A jury from Bowie County in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was found guilty of… the murder in October 2020 of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the kidnapping of the daughter who was cut from her womb and who later died.

The verdict of a jury of six men and six women came after three weeks of sometimes gruesome testimonies.

Parker’s attorneys argued that the baby was never alive and decided to dismiss a kidnapping charge, which would have lowered the murder charge to murder.

“That’s why we spent so much time on definitions in the opening statements. You can’t kidnap a person who wasn’t born alive,” Jeff Harrelson said in his final argument before the jury.

However, prosecutors said several medical professionals testified that the child had a heartbeat when it was born. They also told about Parker’s actions leading up to the day Simmons-Hancock was murdered.

“We methodically explained what she (Parker) did, why she did it, all moving parts and all collateral damage. The best evidence the state of Texas has that the baby was born alive is Taylor Parker said it wasn’t,” prosecutor Kelley Crisp said.

Fellow prosecutor Lauren Richards told: all masquerades Parker performed for a variety of people, including the pregnancy she was having leading up to the murder.

“In the past two weeks, the evidence has never been clearer,” Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards told the jury. “She’s a liar, a manipulator, and now she’s being held accountable for it.”

She reminded the jury how Reagan was struck in the head at least five times with such force that the blows crushed her skull into her brain.

“The pain Reagan must have felt when Taylor started cutting her stomach, hip to hip…indescribable,” said Richards. “When Taylor had the baby and Reagan was still alive, Taylor started cutting and cutting. She can’t leave her alive. It wasn’t a quick death. She kept cutting her. I don’t think Reagan would die soon enough for Taylor to get out of there and continue with her plans.

The penalty phase is scheduled to begin on October 12. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, although jurors can opt for life in prison without parole.

