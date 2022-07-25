Woman confronts man who cat-called her friend 

A young man allegedly calling a woman was forced to hide his face in embarrassment after one of her friends pulled out a phone and started filming him.

Tired of men making unsolicited sexual advances to her “bestie,” the TikToker began recording as the pair walked through a train station in central Sydney.

Footage shows her following the man, urging him to repeat his alleged comments as he covers his face with his hands and shirt.

“You want to say it again, don’t you?” she says as she follows him.

“Would you say it again?”

You can see the man running away as she closely follows and tries to film him.

A woman has shared online footage (pictured) of her confrontation with a man after he allegedly called her boyfriend

“Oh, look at you. You’re such a man,” the woman says.

‘You want to feast on us, but you don’t want to say it in front of the camera?

‘Look at you hiding’ [behind your hands]. You’re such a little baby.’

In another video, the woman claimed that the man’s friends were embarrassed and apologized to the women for his actions.

The clip has gone viral, garnering more than 2.8 million likes and 15,000 comments, with people applauding the woman for calling him out.

“This was so satisfying to watch,” one woman wrote.

“You’re a queen,” added another.

“He was humiliated very quickly,” said a third.

Cat bells are a form of harassment, usually sexual in nature, which consists of unwelcome comments or gestures.