Woman confronts her ex-husband on trial for kidnapping and raping her while holding her hostage

A man accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-wife while holding her hostage for two days during a campaign of abuse has sensationally interrogated her at his own trial.

Trevor Steven Summers, 45, who was representing himself in court in Hillsborough County, Florida, fired a series of questions at his former wife Alisa Mathewson, accusing him of assault and assault.

The ex-wife claims Summers, with whom she shares five children, ambushed her in her sleep and raped her after breaking into her home on March 11, 2017.

Among other charges, Summers is facing two counts of attempted first degree murder — for allegedly suffocating his ex-wife with a pillow until she was knocked out, and strangling her with a rope.

She was physically assaulted over the course of two days when he kidnapped her, she claims. The couple lived in different houses – because at the time they were estranged from each other and were divorcing.

Three of their children were sleeping in the house at the time and their oldest daughter, who was 14, will testify that her father tricked her into leaving a window open. This was Summers’ alleged entry point.

On Wednesday, during the morning break, the alleged rapist pleaded with Judge Christopher C. Sabella to represent himself during the latter part of the trial — when his lawyers would normally question the victim.

The judge warned that he didn’t think this decision was ‘wise’ – but eventually gave in to the request. He said Summers could not approach her while she was in the stands, reports… Law and crime.

When her “abusive” ex-husband asked her if he forced her to have sex with him, Mathewson told the court: “You broke into my house in the middle of the night while I was sleeping, attacked and tied me up! ‘

‘I take that as yes, you threatened me to have sex with you! Yes!’

Keeping her emotions in check, the ex-wife added: “Before she had sex, you pushed me, held me, tied me up, attacked me and broke into my house when I was sleeping.” . ! You raped me!’

The defendant then asked, “So you call it rape?”

She replied, ‘It is. That’s the definition of rape: entering someone’s house and attacking and tying them up and then having sex with them! That’s the definition of rape.’

After entering the house, Summers sent the kids to his own property and then tied Summers to her wrists and ankles with scarves — before stuffing a sock in her mouth and wrapping her entire body in nylon rope, she claims.

The court heard that he then used Christmas lights to tie her to the bed frame.

The ex-husband then tried to kill her by suffocating her with a pillow until she lost consciousness.

She replied, ‘I don’t remember a single case. I don’t remember any.’

Trevor Steven Summers’ mugshot. There is a cut on his neck. Summers is said to have grabbed a razor that cut his own throat and said, “This is what love is. I lay down my life for you. You don’t deserve this during the kidnapping

Pictured: Alisa’s dark blue Saturn Outlook, which she would have been bundled into during the kidnapping. She briefly tried to escape during a stop at a Walgreens, where an employee testified that he witnessed the ordeal and called 911.

During the horrific two-day ordeal in 2017, the screaming Mathewson was tied up and forced into a car while her ex-husband drove through several counties, the trial heard.

At one point, she says she tried to escape while he stopped in a parking lot at Walgreens, but he forced her back into the vehicle and slit one of her wrists as punishment.

A Walgreens employee witnessed the ordeal and called 911 at the time.

The ex-wife claims he took her to a field in Manatee County, Florida, to hide from law enforcement, but the alleged kidnapper was out of food and water. He was also supposed to take her on a chartered boat, but instead took her to a “safe house,” she said.

After an argument in the car, Summer then began “strangling his ex-wife with a rope,” but Mathewson was able to get him off, despite her hands being tied.

According to the public prosecutor, it was at that moment that the kidnapped ex-wife saw a police car.

Seeing the unmarked police car, Summers is said to have grabbed the same razor blade he used to slit her wrist and slit his own throat, saying, “This is what love is. I lay down my life for you. You don’t deserve this.’

Mathewson recalled the bloody ordeal — and said she begged the defendant to stop.

He said he would cut the ropes from her, but she was able to get her hand out of the loop as police surrounded the car.

She testified: “And at this time, the police surrounded the vehicle. My door opened. I was grabbed and taken out.’

In addition to attempted murder, Summers is also charged with kidnapping and sexual acts. The process continues.