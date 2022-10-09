Woman confronts cheating lineman husband after thousands of the workers descend after Ian

Shocking video shows a woman confronting a married lineman in hurricane-ravaged Florida, accusing him of cheating. thousands of the workers descended on the state after Ian — sparking a bizarre internet trend where they were coveted by local “bucket bunny” housewives.

The altercation, posted online this week by TikTok user @kimberlygray11101, was filmed in first person by an unidentified woman in the Sunshine State, as she confronts a high-voltage engineer — also known as linemen.

“Is this your husband?” says the woman in the clip — one of many posted on social media in recent days as the oft-stressed linemen headed to Florida to restore electricity to areas ravaged by the storm, leaving millions without power.

“He’s down here, in Florida, trying to hit me,” the woman in the footage says as the worker looks on in silence. “He’s a linesman. I’m just saying – this is your husband,” the woman adds.

She was one of several internet users last week to warn others to hold on to their husbands while going to work in Florida in the wake of the tragedy, which sparked an internet war between the wives of the wives of line workers — or ” line women’ – and thirsty female Floridians.

Thousands of scorned husbands have taken to TikTok and Twitter to partake in the burgeoning beef, telling their co-wives to be wary of predatory housewives they’ve dubbed “bucket bunnies.”

That term, of course, refers to the bucket trucks that line workers use to safely reach power lines in need of repair.

All reports insinuate that these lone sexy bunnies are trying to trick linemen into cheating on their wives, and some sternly warn the allegedly wayward wives to stay away from their husbands.

Some of the ‘bucket bunnies’, meanwhile, have snapped back with their own posts, confessing their impure intentions and their lust for the influx of handsome young men.

Others rejoiced at the flood of eligible singles and posted Tinder photos of the temporary visitors in their neon shirts and construction helmets.

The result is nothing short of chaos – with the all-encompassing conflict spanning every corner of the interwebs.

“I stand behind all the wives of the linemen as they prepare to take on Florida’s bucket bunnies,” a self-proclaimed “pipeline woman” shared in a passionate post that has since racked up millions of views on TikTok and Twitter.

“Blue collar isn’t a trend, it’s a lifestyle,” added the user, @ohhmtee, while chiding the seemingly insensitive craze to target happy couples and families.

TikToker @linewifejessica wrote in another post that being a “linewife” was something much more meaningful than recent memes suggest.

“This life is not TREND and being a bucket rabbit is not attractive,” the user wrote.

Another claimed they don’t worry about their partners cheating because the consequences are obvious.

“I’m pretty sure I can speak for the majority of linewives,” @alabama.sisi wrote in a post on TikTok this week. “I promise the men are more afraid of their old lady’s wrath than of anything Hurricane Ian throws out now.”

Other native Floridians, however, have been celebrating the recent arrivals since Ian made landfall on the state’s southwest coast on Sept. 28—some jokingly but many sincere.

“Everyone praying for Florida but this is off tinder now,” one user wrote in a now-viral TikTok featuring a slideshow of the lineworkers’ Tinder profiles

Others pointed out how their FYP — or what TikTok’s algorithm chooses to show you when you launch the app — has been overrun with linemen who seemingly want to take advantage of being in unfamiliar territory to be unfaithful to their significant others

One user commented, “My whole FYP now!” before adding: ‘Their tinderbio: here for a good time, not for a long time.’

Some insinuated that they were seeking a reduction in workers’ overtime checks to cushion the effects of the storm — the term “six figures” being often used.

Other braver internet users proudly praised being a “bucket rabbit” – despite the devastating implications inherent in the term.

In a post also shared by @kimberlygray11101, a young woman claims: ‘To the girl who said it recently, yes – I’m a bucket rabbit. Yes, thank you for my strength.’

The woman seems more and more emphatic, then shouts loudly, “I’ll be chasing bucket rabbit all day!”

Linemen, meanwhile, have worked tirelessly all week to provide relief after the natural disaster that killed more than 100 civilians.

Officials continue to assess the damage done by the hurricane, which made landfall in the Gulf Coast last week before sweeping across the state’s middle and upper regions.

Thousands of linemen deployed to the state from across the country have spearheaded those efforts, though it’s unclear if they work just as hard on their dating profiles.

Nearly 20,000 Floridians will be without power as of Sunday.