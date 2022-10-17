Woman comes across 'whale's penis' on Magnetic Island, northern Queensland

Wildlife researcher Dr. Vanessa Pirotta said scientists would have to see it in the flesh

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has stumbled upon what many believe to be a whale’s penis that had washed ashore.

The large, grayish object was found by a woman who had been walking along the beach at Magnetic Island in north Queensland this week.

It appeared to have been torn from an animal, with its fleshy insides visible at the top.

Confused about what the mysterious object could be, she decided to share a video of it on TikTok in the hope that someone could identify it.

‘What the hell is that? It’s massive, like the size of my leg,’ she said. “Ew, disgusting.”

A woman found a strange object (above) that many believe is a ‘puppy penis’ on Magnetic Island in north Queensland

Other TikTokkers speculated that it was a whale’s penis, noting that humpback whales are currently breeding in the area.

The video even caught the attention of wildlife researcher Dr. Vanessa Pirotta, who said scientists would not be able to confirm exactly what the object is without seeing it for themselves.

‘It’s hard to know exactly what this object is without seeing it in the flesh. As a scientist, we want as much information about the size and also how it looks from every single angle, so we just don’t know at this point,” she said in her own video.

‘Where this unidentified object was found, there are currently a lot of humpback whales.’

Wildlife researcher Vanessa Pirotta said humpback whales breed in the area, but shut down theories that the penis may have been ‘bitten off’ as humpback whales don’t have teeth (pictured, whales mating)

Dr. However, Pirotta shut down theories that the penis might have been ‘bitten off’.

“If this is a male humpback whale penis, it is very unlikely that it was bitten by another humpback whale,” she said.

“These whales have no teeth, but they have long hair-like hairs, known as baleen, and biting off another man’s penis is something I’ve never heard of.”

She theorized that perhaps a killer whale had attacked the other sea creature, but noted that there were no markings on the object left behind.

“This is just a mystery at this stage,” said Dr. Pirotta.