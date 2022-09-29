Woman claims to spot her brother-in-law of TWENTY years cheating on his wife over Snapchat

She sent her question to the Uncut Podcast to ask the internet what to do

The distressed woman is now torn about whether to say anything

She thinks Snapchat said the words “I love you,” but isn’t 100 percent sure

An Australian woman is torn about whether to speak up after seeing her brother-in-law of 20 years Snapchatting a woman “who is not his wife”.

She saw her brother-in-law talking to another woman on the photo-sharing app and believes the woman responded by saying ‘I love you’, but she can’t be sure.

She reached out to the Uncut Podcast on Instagram to anonymously ask if she should confront him about it.

“I caught a glimpse of a Snapchat conversation my brother-in-law of 20 years had with someone who is not my sister,” she said.

‘I THINK I saw it come through from the other person and it said ‘I love you’

‘I’m not sure what to do based on the fact that I’m not quite sure what I saw.’

The question proved divisive and has divided the internet over whether or not she should say anything.

Many users felt that the woman had to say something.

“Yeah – if you’ve been married for twenty years – even if you got married at twenty – your 40s – why the hell are you using Snapchat unless it’s for something risky,” said one woman.

“Who’s been married for 20 years and has Snapchat unless they’re using it to have affairs with people who are grossly too young for them,” said another woman, who also thought it’s weird for grown men to use the app.

‘Say something to your brother-in-law. I have two sisters – you must look after each other! If your sister doesn’t have your back, who the F does,’ one woman wrote (stock image)

‘Say something to your brother-in-law. I have two sisters – you must look after each other! If your sister doesn’t have your back, who the F does,’ one woman wrote.

“Confront him and say ‘if you don’t tell her the truth I will,'” suggested another.

‘Ask the brother-in-law, he can confirm or not. Then the ball is in his court. If he lies, the guilt can come to him and the truth can come out. It’s your sister, your blood and bones, do what you can if you can!’ said a woman.

Other users advised caution: ‘I need to be 100 percent sure before I confront anyone about this. But also go with your gut, because it’s usually right!’

Some recommended not saying anything at all: ‘Personally I wouldn’t say anything, saying something could start a big problem just on the basis of a glimpse of something you thought you saw.’