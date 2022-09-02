Woman claims she worked out her boyfriend had cheated because he ‘lasted longer than usual’ in bed

A woman has revealed how she learned that her boyfriend cheated on her while he was in bed for a suspiciously long time.

Pernille Torhov, 22, had been dating her boyfriend for four months when he went on a short stay with friends in their home country of Norway – but when he returned, she noticed a sudden difference in their sex lives that set off alarm bells.

After being in bed much longer than usual, Pernille said she had strong suspicions that something was wrong — and a week later, the guilty friend confessed to his infidelity.

Pernille Torhov, 22, from Norway, dated her boyfriend for four months when he went on a trip with some friends and she suspected he was cheating.

Pernille, a personal disability assistant, said her boyfriend was in bed longer than usual when he returned from the trip

Pernille assistant Pernille: “I didn’t think the sex would last that long since it’s been a week since we last saw each other, but at least he stayed in bed longer than usual.

“Then I thought to myself it was a little strange, but I didn’t say anything to him.”

Pernille tried to convince herself that she was paranoid after being scarred by a previous relationship in which she was cheated on.

She added: “I was so in love with this man that I think I just turned a blind eye.”

But just a week later, her instincts proved correct when her boyfriend sent her a snapchat message saying that he had slept with another woman during the trip.

Pernille said she became suspicious when her boyfriend lay in bed longer than usual and feared he might cheat on her

After being cheated on in the past, Pernille’s watch was up and she was raised to red flags suggesting something was wrong

Despite feeling uneasy about her boyfriend’s change in the bedroom, Pernille said she was convinced she was paranoid

The 22-year-old added that she had been preparing to go out with her boyfriend and their friends the night he confessed his infidelity

In the end, Pernille decided to take her boyfriend back because he is a “sweet and nice guy”, but her friends don’t support her decision

The message read: ‘I feel pretty bad and I’m disappointed in myself because there’s something I didn’t tell you.

“One of the guys invited two girls to our cabin trip, and I ended up sleeping with one of them.

“We don’t really have an appointment to be exclusive, but I still thought it was bad of me if we’ve been together a lot lately, especially not to say anything to you in the beginning.”

His message went on to explain that he was initially uninterested in the other girls and told them he had a girlfriend, but added, “It was pretty clear that one of the girls was in love with me.”

He said: ‘Towards the end of the night they had to stay the night because they couldn’t come home, and there are only two bedrooms there.

‘She slept in my room, and things went smoothly, but that’s no excuse, I thought it was stupid.

“I’ve been such a coward to wait until now. It hurts to think how good and kind you are to me, and this is what you get from me.

“I’m quite disappointed in myself because this really isn’t the person I want to be.”

After reading the message, Pernille was gutted by the betrayal — and angry that her boyfriend had confessed via Snapchat.

The night he sent word that the couple was going out with their friends, their plans were quickly thwarted.

“I immediately called him on FaceTime and told him this wasn’t something I wanted to talk about on the phone and if he wanted to apologize he had to do it face-to-face. He then drove up to me and we went sit down and talk about it,” she explained.

“Because I was treated really badly in my last relationship, my head told me to drop this guy on the spot, but my heart clearly still wanted to be with him because I was deeply in love with him.

“I was very clear to him that it would be very difficult for me to trust him again and I never accepted his apology.”

Pernille added that she thought it was “disgusting” that her boyfriend came home and had sex with her just after traveling with the girl.

She was also annoyed that he’d spent all week pretending everything was okay before confessing his betrayal.

After a long conversation, Pernille decided to give her boyfriend another chance because he is a “sweet and nice guy.”

But after a long conversation, she decided to give it another chance. However, her friends disagree with her decision.

“Some still don’t quite trust him after that, neither do I, but I’m working on it,” Pernille said.

“My family doesn’t know, and I’m glad they don’t, because I don’t want them to think badly of him now that we’re in a relationship.”

She shared the story on TikTok, where her post was viewed more than 700,000 times before her account was deleted for an unrelated reason.

After solving their problems, the couple stayed together.