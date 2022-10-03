Woman claims she racially abused her neighbours because they called her ‘the fat white woman’

<!–

A racist who called a mother and daughter the N-word in the street told a court she did it because they called her ‘the fat white woman with the saggy white t*ts’.

Sheree Webb, 59, made a face at the pair before calling them ‘n***ers’ several times as they walked back from an Asda, Keith Ballinger, prosecuting, told Swindon Magistrates’ Court.

Later that day, she stood outside the victims’ home and threw a small rock at their door, breaking a glass panel.

Webb was convicted of two racially aggravated offenses and criminal damage – before posing for pictures outside court with her arms in the air.

She had previously pleaded guilty to the crimes after attacking the black woman and her daughter in the street at 2pm on January 19 this year.

Mr. Ballinger said mother and daughter have had ongoing problems with Webb and were worried about what she might do next.

The court heard the defendant had admitted her crimes to police, claiming it was in retaliation for an ongoing dispute over money she gave to her neighbour.

Webb appeared in court in March this year, where she admitted an unrelated racially aggravated offense – for which she was fined.

She represented herself and told judges that one of the victims in the case ‘keeps calling me the fat white woman with the saggy white t*ts’.

She added: ‘It’s money, money, money, she wanted money.

‘I gave them £100 within two months but I can’t keep it. I have never asked for a dime back, I am petrified of calling the police for anything.

‘Every day I live in fear, I can’t go out at night, I’m scared – she drinks and smokes weed constantly.’

Whining in the dock, Webb continued: “Twice I’ve done it and I’m really sorry.”

Taking into account the ongoing neighborhood dispute, magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 20 retaliatory activity days.

Webb must also pay a £160 fine, £165 compensation for the door repair, a £95 surcharge and £85 court costs.

Outside court after the sentencing, she said: ‘I’ve been ripped off again’ as she posed for photographs with her arms in the air.