Woman claims she was raped by porn star Ron Jeremy on set of movie and while she slept in 1997

One of the alleged victims of porn star Ron Jeremy has said she thought he was going to kill her while raping her in the middle of the night.

Jennifer Steele Mondello, of Tampa, Florida, said she will “never forget” the day she was allegedly raped by the adult entertainer, explaining her story for the first time since the 1997 incident.

Mondello, a former adult performer known as Jennifer Steele, was introduced to the alleged sex bullying by her manager while trying to boost her career within the industry.

But she claims she faced a grueling night of rape and sexual assault at the hands of the then powerful man – who is currently behind bars for similar crimes.

Jeremy, 69, was charged in August 2020 with four counts of rape and assault, and a further 20 counts of rape or assault over a 16-year period, from 2004 to 2020, involving 12 women and a 15-year-old individual. old girl.

Jennifer Steele Mondello, of Tampa, Florida, claims she was raped by the porn star in 1997 after he offered to help her with her career and shelter her in his LA home.

Disgraced porn star Ron Jeremy (pictured in 2020), who is facing 34 sexual assault charges, suffered a nervous breakdown just before his scheduled appearance before a criminal court in downtown Los Angeles

On further investigation, in 2020, he was charged with more than 30 assaults involving 21 victims and is currently awaiting trial.

Mondello told The everyday beast in an interview she met the porn star at Stars Cabaret – a strip club in Beaverton, Oregon, in December 1997. He said he would let her stay at his Los Angeles home.

She said she made it clear to him that there would be no sex between them as part of the deal.

The alleged victim said they were both at a “contactless shoot” at Hustler Studios when Jeremy took her to a bathroom because he was having a hard time getting an erection.

He then asked her to bend over “for a visual fluff” so he could get aroused. Jeremy promised not to touch her, Mondello claims.

The exotic dancer explained that she agreed and bent down to look the other way, but “Ron broke my trust and came in.”

She quickly pushed herself away and he later convinced her it was a “misunderstanding” and told her it wouldn’t happen again, she said.

Jeremy has been charged on 34 charges, ranging from violent rape to assaulting girls as young as 15, over a 40-year period

The disgraced adult star allegedly raped the woman while she was staying at his home in 1997

Having no other accommodation for the night and believing his apology, Mondello once again stayed at Jeremy’s home in LA.

However, she claims that he sexually abused her there as well.

Mondello told The Daily Beast in an interview: “He woke me up from my sleep to force me to have oral sex with the promise to leave me alone afterwards. He told me to appreciate everything he did for me.’

She said that when she refused, he raped her “in my mouth, my vagina and anal”, causing her long-term trauma.

The dancer claims he only stopped raping her after seeing her crying and bleeding.

Mondello added: “There were times when I wondered if he was planning to kill me because how would a celebrity get away with doing this to people if I were alive?

“He stopped when he saw tears and blood, and in that moment I was relieved to be alive.”

She went on to explain that she didn’t come forward earlier because she thought people would have seen it “as a joke” because the social and cultural norms were very different in the late ’90s.

Mondello claims she asked a police officer at the time if she had enough evidence to press charges, but based on the fact that she was a sex worker, the officer said it wouldn’t have been worth her time.

The exotic dancer was not interviewed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office until 2020 — more than two decades after the alleged crimes were committed.

Speaking about the experience, she said, “I felt so good to tell someone who cared about someone.

‘I can’t even describe the feeling of a circle. I was not one of the indicted victims. I was one of the victim witnesses.’

She said the porn star had raped her ‘in my mouth, my vagina and anal’, causing her long-term trauma

Among the many allegations he faces is an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl referred to as “Jane Doe 5” in 2004 for penetrating her with a foreign object.

Gene Ross, former editor-in-chief of the porn industry company AVN Publications, said that “no one wanted to believe the allegations against the porn star,” which is why it took so many years for him to be prosecuted.

Mondello said: ‘I’m glad he’s locked up. It’s very important that it really came to light that he was doing this, because for a long time I had people turning their backs on me.’

But she criticized the sex industry, adding that little has changed from the alleged abuse she faced 20 years ago to now.

She said, “Things like this are happening these days, and there’s nothing the industry has done to change things that I can see.”

In March 2022, the disgraced porn star’s trial was suspended after questions were raised about his mental health and he failed to recognize his lawyer amid a “breakdown.”

Jeremy is indicted on 34 charges, ranging from violent rape to assaulting girls as young as 15, over a 40-year period.

Ron Jeremy: The porn star who went mainstream before the sex charge wrecked his career Prosecutors allege that Jeremy – born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt – held some women and raped or sodomized them – and had sex with others who were asleep or unconscious Ron Jeremy, also known by his nickname “The Hedgehog,” was born in 1953 to a middle-class Jewish family in Queens, New York, according to his memoir Ron Jeremy: The Hardest (Working) Man in Showbiz. He graduated from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, where he performed in theater productions, including the musical Oklahoma, according to Village Voice. according to his IMDB biography, Jeremy earned a master’s degree from Queens College and became a special education teacher in the New York City area. He eventually dropped out of school to become an actor on Broadway, and his first acquaintance with pornography came in 1978 when a friend sent his photo to Playgirl magazine to appear on its “Boy Next Door” pages. Jeremy has since been included in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Most Appearances in Adult Films” and won several adult film acting awards. He is listed with 2,542 achievement credits in the Internet database of adult movies. He has directed another 296 adult films. Jeremy, who was active as a porn star from 1979 to 2018, has also starred in a number of mainstream films and television series, including appearances in Ghostbusters and The Boondock Saints. He has also participated in Wheel of Fortune and appeared in a segment of The Chappelle Show, and numerous music videos for artists such as Kid Rock, Moby, Guns & Roses and Sublime. Jeremy has also made several business endeavors, including opening a swingers nightclub in Portland, Oregon, which closed in 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been held on $6.6 million bail at Twin Towers Prison in Los Angeles since his arrest in June 2020.

At a hearing earlier this year, his defense team filed a motion asking for separate trials for each of the 21 women who accused him.

His lawyers – Goldfarb and Kate Hardie – argued that the sheer number and diverse nature of the allegations, including drugging women for sex and digital penetration, require separate trials.

Among the many allegations he faces is an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl referred to as “Jane Doe 5” in 2004 for penetrating her with a foreign object.

Another girl, 17 – “Jane Doe 22” – was allegedly raped by him in 2008 at a Woodland Hills home near LA.

In one of the first charges against him, prosecutors allege that he raped a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley in 1996.

He later raped a 26-year-old woman at a party at an LA nightclub in October 2000, officials said.

The charges against him allege that in 2000, Jeremy had “unlawful” sexual intercourse with “Jane Doe 19” through “coercion, violence, coercion, threat or fear of immediate and unlawful bodily harm.”

He was also charged with sexually assaulting another woman at a strip club in City of Industry sometime between 2002 and 2003.

Another woman, 21 – “Jane Doe 23” – went to Jeremy’s house in 2010 and said she had been sexually assaulted there.

In 2013, Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman at one of his regular haunts, The Rainbow Bar and Grill, where several of his sexual assaults took place, prosecutors say.

The West Hollywood bar on the famous Sunset Strip is a popular meeting place for rock and roll stars and movie actors.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com earlier this year, Charity Carson-Hawke, 46, said that in May 2020, Jeremy pressed her against the wall of a hotel bathroom, grabbed her breasts and tried to force her to touch his penis.

Hawke, a Florida real estate manager who had been close friends with Jeremy since 1996, turned him in to the police, leading to the investigation and arrest that prompted dozens of other women to report to the law.

She also sued the ex-porn actor in civil court, a case that Jeremy’s lawyers agreed to settle this month for a “significant” undisclosed sum, believed to be more than $1 million.