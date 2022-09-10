Woman charged with arson after yacht burst into flames in Airlie Beach, Whitsundays

<!–

A woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man and setting fire to the 40-foot yacht she lives on.

The boat was completely destroyed after it disembarked at 5:40 p.m. Friday while docked in Pioneer Bay, Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays of Queensland.

The 54-year-old New Zealand woman was the only one on board who was forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

She was then rescued by police and taken to hospital with severe burns to her legs.

A 64-year-old man who lives with the woman on the yacht is said to have been assaulted earlier that day and suffered minor injuries.

The Kiwi woman was charged on Saturday with one count of arson, one count of assault and violating a domestic violence protection notice.

She was also charged with two counts of assault with bodily harm in connection with previous alleged incidents.

She remains in police custody in the hospital and was not given bail by the police.

The 54-year-old will appear in court on Monday.

The disturbing boat fire was seen from the suburbs and emergency services spent several hours extinguishing the fire (pictured)

Local residents reported hearing an explosion as the boat caught fire Friday night

The fire caused a gas cylinder on the ship to explode, with locals reporting hearing the loud bang over the quiet seaside town.

Emergency services spent hours extinguishing the fire.

An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire.