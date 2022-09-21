Woman can make her shoulders meet together in the middle of her body due to having no collar bones

A woman’s shoulders can meet in the middle of her body because she was born with a rare one-in-a-million condition that leaves her without a collarbone.

Danielle Lewis, 33, from Cannock, Staffordshire, was born with cleidocranial dysplasia, a rare genetic condition that affects the teeth and bones, which in turn can affect the spine, skull, collarbones and legs.

Danielle was born without a collarbone and has a unique party trick she shows off on social media where she can touch her shoulders together.

Danielle Lewis, 33, from Cannock, Staffordshire, shoulders can meet in the middle of her body due to being born with a rare one in a million condition that leaves her without a collarbone

Danielle was born with cleidocranial dysplasia, a rare genetic condition that affects the teeth and bones, which in turn can affect the spine, skull, collarbones and legs

She said: ‘There are only 17 families in the world who have this gene and we all get together once a year.

“My family knew as soon as I was born that I had cleidocranial dysplasia and, as well as being born without collar bones, it has also affected my height – I’m only 4ft 11 – as well as causing joint pain, a prominent forehead and short limbs.

‘Being able to touch my shoulders together in front of my body is definitely my party trick and I only realized I was capable of it when I was younger.

‘I was lying on my side and my shoulders were touching. My friend brought it to my attention and couldn’t believe it. I just thought everyone could do it’.

Being able to touch her shoulders together is Danielle’s party trick, which she showcases on her TikTok account

She wrote on her latest TikTok video that when someone asks what she ‘brings to the table’ her trick works every time’

Danielle was born without a collarbone and has a unique party trick she shows off on social media where she can touch her shoulders together

Danielle has passed the rare condition on to her three children; Ruby Angel, 13, Lily Grace, 12, and Max Thomas, six, who each share her fascinating ability to touch their shoulders too.

The stay-at-home mum continued: ‘People are so shocked when they see us doing our party trick.

‘It’s not every day you see someone touching their shoulders together, so I think it’s even more shocking when some of us can do it together.

‘They always want to try it themselves as they seem to think they will be able to do it too. It makes us laugh.

The stay-at-home mum said people are ‘so shocked’ when they see her and her children doing their party trick

Danielle has passed the rare condition on to her three children; Ruby Angel, 13, Lily Grace, 12, (pictured) and Max Thomas, six

Danielle (centre) pictured with her two daughters Ruby Angel and Lily Grace while on summer holiday

Over the years, Danielle has grown a thick skin and doesn’t care what people think of her, which is something she wants her children to develop as well

‘It’s a 50/50 gene and I hoped I wouldn’t pass it on to my children because I was bullied sometimes when I was younger.

‘It affects your teeth so I had to have surgery when I was 11 to remove all my baby teeth and wait for the others to come through. I have crooked teeth now.

‘But over the years I’ve developed a thick skin and now I don’t care what people think of me.

“I want to be like that for my girls too because I want them to live a free and happy life and not feel the same way I did.”