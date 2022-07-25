Woman bitten by monk SEAL in Hawaii after ignoring calls to avoid area by officials

A woman was bitten by a ‘protective’ monk seal on a Hawaii beach after conservationists urged swimmers to avoid the area because a seal had given birth to her baby pup weeks earlier.

The attack took place around 8 a.m. Sunday morning on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on the island of O’ahu.

The female swimmer, who was not identified, is about 6 meters in the water when suddenly the monk seal emerges and begins to attack.

The woman can be seen in the video trying to swim in the opposite direction and away from the seal, but as she gets closer to shore, the seal attacks her.

Two men in swimming trunks carry the woman to safety where she received medical care. It is not known what kind of injuries the woman suffered

Witness Curt Otsuka, said: “If the kayak guy didn’t paddle to her to rescue her, she would have gone crazy,” a report said.

Witnesses hear screams from shore as they watch the terrifying encounter unfold as they scream in terror, ‘Go away! Out!’

The woman’s head bobs back and forth and sometimes under the ocean water as it ripples.

This went on for a few horrific moments until a kayaking man comes to the rescue of the women.

Another witness told Hawaii News Now that the woman ignored calls from marine life officials to leave the area.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response said in a pronunciation on Facebook on Sunday that the Hawaiian monk seal gave birth to a pup in the area about two weeks ago and officials had been monitoring the activities of their mother and her baby.

“People are being reminded again that mothers of Hawaiian Monk Seals with pups are protective, can be dangerous and have inflicted serious injuries on nearby swimmers,” the statement said.

Along the beach are signs warning of possible interactions with the sea creatures.

“We continue to warn people not to engage in aquatic activities when a monk seal mother with a pup is in the area and to stay at least 50 feet from mother seals with pups,” said Hawaii Marine Animal Response.

The animal rescue team encouraged beachgoers to follow guidelines and instructions from HMAR, NOAA, Ocean Safety or other authorized parties on the beach.

“Continued vigilance is warranted for several more weeks until the mother monk seal weans her pup.”