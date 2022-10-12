Woman who battled cancer alone in lockdown creates her dream home in London with rooftop garden

Corinne has lived in the same terraced house in Sydenham Hill, south London, for more than two decades

A woman who battled cancer alone in lockdown is visibly emotional as she shows Kevin McCloud the plans for his dream home in south London on tonight’s episode of Grand Designs.

However, the chef has always dreamed of having her own truly spectacular kitchen and dining room where she could host dinner parties for friends.

After being separated from her second husband, Corinne also underwent cancer treatment during the pandemic – which only made her more determined to make her dream a reality.

‘Something good must come of it [my] cancer diagnosis.’ The twice-divorced chef fought back tears as she opened up about why she wanted to embark on the project

After undergoing cancer treatment alone in lockdown, Corinne decided to close her South London home and create her dream kitchen in the open air. The picture after the renovation was finished

Corinne’s dream kitchen leads onto her roof terrace, which boasts stunning views of the surrounding area

Corinne’s bedroom now overlooks the stunning surrounding wildlife. The chef fought back tears as she discussed plans with Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud

Unusually for London, the base of Corinne’s garden is on a hill surrounded by a stunning forest.

The episode follows the chef as she transforms this plot of land into a sensational al fresco dining experience – with the kitchen overlooking her beautiful roof terrace.

Talking host Kevin McCloud through her plans at the start of the episode, a visibly emotional Corinne said: ‘On the second floor – it’s really exciting – I’m going to have a roof garden with [cooking space] as well.

‘That’s what I love. [I’ll be able to] invite people around for dinner and drinks on the roof terrace and invite people to come and cook with me in a delicious kitchen.’

Furthermore, the aspiring chef revealed that she drew up her renovation plans while still in hospital.

Kevin McCloud – pictured outside the Sydenham home – questioned why Corinne wanted to go to work on the renovation. She replied: ‘I love where I live, but the house I live in is not me.’

Corinne’s sleek, modern kitchen – pictured from the window – has a minimalist design and overlooks the roof terrace to give it an ‘al fresco’ feel

She continued: ‘[I told myself]”one way you can do this Corinne is by focusing on this building project and making sure that good comes out of your cancer diagnosis”.’

However, that didn’t stop Kevin from questioning why she would do anything to build her dream kitchen just steps away from her current one.

She continued: ‘I love where I live, but the house I live in is not me.

‘It’s been made with an ex-husband… or two!’

“Now you have the opportunity to do something just for you,” Kevin replied.

“Yes,” said Corinne. ‘Just for me.’

As seems to be the case with any renovation, things don’t quite go according to plan for Corinne during construction.

Early setbacks with foundation work, the rising materials and Corinne’s expensive tastes mean that a relationship with her contractor – which started amicably enough – is soon put under real strain.

