Woman attacks her husband at Charleston airport after finding lewd photos on his phone

A couple’s vacation in South Carolina was thrown off course after a woman violently kicked her husband, punched him in the face and threw his phone at him after finding indecent photos on it.

Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence following the physical altercation on Wednesday, December 21, at the Charleston International Airport.

Police responded to an ‘active domestic’ incident at 2:50pm and broke up the fight before interviewing the couple.

“The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” a police report of the incident obtained by wcsc fixed.

Barbour said they had arrived in South Carolina on vacation, but saw “several indecent photos” on her husband’s phone, sparking an argument.

The man denied being attacked by Barbour, but surveillance footage taken by police reportedly showed her kicking her husband, throwing his cellphone and attempting to hit him in the face.

A scorned Barbour admitted to the assault and was arrested, according to the police report.

She was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center and released a day later on $5,237 bond.

It’s unclear how he saw the photos, what they were and where the couple had flown from for their South Carolina vacation.

DailyMail.com has contacted Charleston International Airport for comment.