Woman asks Kyle and Jackie O if she should dump her boyfriend who is about to have his leg amputated

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young woman has admitted that she wants to dump her five-month-old boyfriend because he is about to have his leg amputated.

Stacy called on Sydney’s Kyle and Jackie O show with her dilemma, saying her boyfriend had a freak accident at work and broke his leg so badly it had to be amputated.

The 26-year-old said she was not “emotionally invested” in the relationship to support her short-term partner through the emotional and physical trauma of losing a limb.

Scroll down for video

Stacy, 26, called the Kyle and Jackie O show to ask if she was wrong about wanting to dump her boyfriend for having his leg amputated after a work accident

Stacy said her boyfriend, whom she met online just over five months ago, seriously broke his leg when he was trapped and crushed under some metal steelwork after not being properly secured to a forklift.

After three weeks at the doctor’s visit, they finally got the news that he had to have his entire leg amputated – a blow that left Stacy’s friend in a ‘depressive state’.

“I’m fine with being with someone with a prosthetic leg, if I’d met him and he’d already had it, that’d be fine. I’m not that shallow,’ said Stacy.

“It’s the fact that I’ve only known him for six months and the amount of physical therapy he’ll have to undergo and it’s also that he’s not taking it well. I have to sacrifice so much for this person I have literally only known for six months.’

I don’t know if I should do it now before the surgery or wait until the surgery is done but then I’m stuck and have to help with the physio

Before the accident, Stacy said she was “fully invested” in the relationship, and the couple were “in love” and even planned future trips together.

“If we were together for years or he was my husband, it’s different, but I’m in this pickle,” she said.

“He has friends and family who can help, but I don’t think I can lock myself into this. This is something I didn’t sign up for.’

Kyle sided with Stacy, saying it must “drive her crazy” that everyone has put her in a “nurturing” position, but Jackie wasn’t convinced and asked Stacy how she’d go about breaking it off with him if that is what she decides to do. to do.

Stacey said she was not “emotionally invested” in the relationship to support her partner for five months through the emotional and physical trauma of losing a limb

“That’s what I don’t know – I don’t know if I should do it now before the surgery or if I should wait for the surgery to be done, but then I have to help with the physio. It’s like an endless cycle,’ she replied.

Kyle suggested Stacy put her feelings on the table and discuss it with her boyfriend, but Jackie disagreed, saying she should either “take the bandage off or try it honestly.”

‘I really don’t know what to do. I feel like I’m so selfish. I didn’t want to come out my summer and now spend my summer with him in rehab,” Stacy said.

Poll Is Stacy wrong? Yes 135 votes

no 170 votes

“He totally expects me to stay and that makes it even harder because I think if that happened to me and he left me how awful I would feel.”

Hundreds online were divided over the dilemma, and many were outraged by Stacy’s “selfishness.”

‘Oh my God! He just lost a leg. He’ll need the first bit of help, but then I’m sure he’ll be pretty independent. She doesn’t love him so go and have him find someone who does and would stay through hard times,” one listener wrote.

‘Stacey is just cruel and not worthy to have as a girlfriend! Work accidents happen! She should be grateful and happy that her boyfriend is still alive and she should do everything she can to help and support him!’ said another.

But many sympathized with Stacy agreeing to leave her boyfriend.

“A tough decision, she has to do what she thinks is right for her. Love and caring for someone are completely different fields!!!’ a woman remarked.

“It’s your life, you’re not hurting anyone, he’s not your responsibility. Go away,’ replied a second.

“A boyfriend for five months, not a man for five years, I would leave,” said a third.