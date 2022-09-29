Woman asks if she’s unreasonable not wanting to use hotel toilet with gaps around the door

A woman has divided opinion after saying she feels uncomfortable in a Spanish hotel room because the toilet door has holes around it – and has insisted she will now not ‘do her business’ while her husband is within earshot.

She expressed her reluctance to use the toilet while her husband was only in the next room and asked if she was being unreasonable.

Her post got a lot of reactions, and while many people expressed surprise that she wasn’t comfortable doing her business in front of her husband, some were sympathetic and shared why they wouldn’t use it either.

She wrote: ‘Staying seven nights with DH [dear husband] at a four-star hotel in Mallorca, Spain. We may be married, but I don’t feel comfortable doing my business in this toilet while he’s in the room.

“There’s a hole on each side of the door and it won’t close completely. Is this a standard setup in hotels in Spain or do you think I am not being unreasonable and this is very strange?’

One person replied: ‘Pretty sure your DH won’t be peeking through the crack in the door trying to see you pee.’

While another user wrote: ‘Ffs up really? You’re married and you can’t go to the bathroom. I have [inflammatory bowel disease], now that’s a problem and my partner is great. Honestly, I don’t see the problem.’

A third said: ‘How did you get as far as being married when you’re so worried about things like this?’, and another added: ‘You’re married for God’s sake. I’m sure he won’t spy on you having a little one.

A number of respondents said they did not understand why a married couple would be uncomfortable using the toilet in front of each other and assured the woman that her husband would not spy on her

Another wrote: ‘Yeah, I don’t see the problem either, sorry. Maybe we are less usual, but none of us care if the door is open, sure they won’t look.’

However, there were some sympathetic users who took a closer look at the problem.

One wrote: ‘I have IBS and used to have similar worries about noises etc. But luckily I have a fart DP who has made me feel so relaxed. Ask him to put on some music or something. It’s a bit like announcing the arrival of your poo, but it might help you relax.’

Another user said: ‘Been in lots of ‘trendy’ hotels abroad where the en-suite is all glass. Don’t get it – I don’t want to see or hear anyone in the bathroom – ‘toilet’ is not something I want to share with my DH or best friend.’

Other users shared sympathy for the woman and reasoned why they too would feel uncomfortable in a similar situation. One person admitted causing trouble at work over an exposed bathroom door

Still, a few users tried to make light of the situation with one commenting that in American hotels, guests can make eye contact with people in the restroom

‘We had a bathroom in Mallorca which was separated from the main room by a clear glass wall. The toilet was hidden in an alcove, but was visible from parts of the room. Wasn’t impressed. I like privacy in the bathroom!’ added a third.

There were also a handful of people who saw the funny side of things.

‘I really thought you were at a Premier Inn in Stoke that has frosted glass swing doors to the bathrooms… Personally I think YANBU, but it seems others disagree with our sensibilities. Good luck, OP!’ commented one user.

And another added: ‘I thought you meant the toilets for all hotel guests. Don’t go to the US, all public toilets are like that. Can literally make eye contact with anyone on the throne. In addition, there is a large hole at the bottom of the doors.’