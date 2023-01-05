Woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident with Mohawk

MOHAWK, NY (NEWS10) — A Mohawk woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in the village of Mohawk. New York State Police said Taylor Goodhines, 21, of Mohawk, was arrested near the crime scene.

At around 2:30 p.m. on January 4, New York State Police and the Mohawk Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing outside a home on East Main Street. Once there, police found 26-year-old Tkeyah LaPlante with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica and is in critical condition, police said.

Goodhines was transported to Herkimer County jail on $150,000 or $300,000 bond.