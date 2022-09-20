Woman who appeared to be shunned at Queen’s funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador

The mourner seemingly oppressed by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral is the wife of Argentina’s ambassador to the UK, MailOnline can reveal.

Alessandra Viggiano Marra, who is also a diplomat herself, became something of a viral sensation for her less-than-impressed response to not getting a handshake when entering the church.

Television footage of the ceremony showed a porter greeting some guests by shaking hands.

As Mrs Marra, a minister from the embassy, ​​approached the entrance, she reached out and expected a similar confirmation – but the man seemed to be wiping her hand away with his left arm.

The diplomat then appeared to be muttering under her breath as she walked into the abbey for the service.

On social media, many pointed out that the incident will have been seen by some four billion people, who were predicted to watch “the largest live TV event in history.”

Married to Ambassador Javier Figueroa, Ms Marra joined her husband at Buckingham Palace last year for a meeting with the late monarch – which was virtually held at the time due to Covid restrictions

The couple, pictured outside the Argentine embassy with Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, Alistair Harrison (left), were in London to present ‘credentials’ – the formal papers accrediting an ambassador as head of a diplomatic mission.

Meanwhile, Mr Figueroa recently said the memory of the Falklands War is an ‘open wound’ for Argentina.

In May he spoke on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the conflict. He described the bickering over the islands’ sovereignty as “ridiculous” and compared the relationship between the islands and Argentina to that of North and South Korea.

He said most young people in the UK have no idea ‘Britain is arguing with Argentina over the South Atlantic’.

The issue of the islands’ sovereignty doesn’t have “great visibility” in public opinion in the UK, he said, but in Argentina it has “huge visibility in public opinion and the ruling class.”

The handshake incident was widely reported on social media, as one user wrote, “It just embarrased me 2nd, 3rd and 4th hand.”

Another said, “Twenty years from now, if I were this, I’d still wake up in a cold sweat at the memory of the shame.”

A third added: “We need the backstory.”

Industry experts suggested as many as 4.1 billion viewers could watch the Queen’s funeral – breaking the previous record of 3.5 billion viewers reportedly watching boxing great Muhammad Ali open the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. .

If their predictions are correct, the ceremony would eclipse all other broadcasting records – including the Live8 concerts in 2005, the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Sydney in 2010, and the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

King Charles had appeared in tears at today’s service, which ended with two minutes of silence, the Last Post and the national anthem. The monarch also looked emotional as he saluted as his mother left Wellington Arch in a hearse this afternoon.

In a day of magnificence and poignant symbolism, sadness was on the faces of Charles, his siblings and children, as well as the huge crowds that flooded The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bid farewell to the beloved monarch as her coffin was carried. from the abbey on a gun carriage.

Members of the Royal Family, including the King, harrowingly marched after them, while others, including the Princess of Wales, her children George and Charlotte, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all watched the crowd as they passed them in vehicles.

The poignant scenes followed an extraordinary and emotional state funeral attended by 2,000 VIPs, royals, prime ministers and several hundred ordinary Britons chosen by the Queen, who died 11 days ago.

The Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as someone who had touched “a multitude of lives” and was to many a “joyful” figure.

She was head of state but also mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and in a personal touch the wreath that adorned her coffin had a handwritten note from the king. The message read: “In loving and devoted memory.”