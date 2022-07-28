Woman and three children, aged between five and 12, found dead at a home in Connecticut by man

A woman and three young children, aged between five and 12, have been tragically found dead in a Connecticut home.

Police confirmed the tragic news after a ‘distraught’ man found the dead children at the Whaley Street property, Danbury, last night.

When officers arrived, they also found the body of a woman in a shed in the backyard.

The circumstances surrounding the four deaths are not yet clear.

Police said they have not taken any suspects into custody, and they are not looking for anyone in connection with the tragic incident, NBC 4 reported.

The scene in Whaley Street, Danbury in Connecticut last night after a 911 call was made by a ‘distraught’ man who found the dead children in the house

Police cars closed the road yesterday after the three young children, aged between five and 12, were found dead. When officers arrived, they also found a woman’s body in a backyard shed

The three children were between the ages of five and twelve and are believed to be related to each other, authorities said.

Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said: “At approximately 6:33 p.m., officers responded to a health call at 10 Whaley St. The caller was distraught and crying.

“On arrival, officers entered the family home and found three dead, all minors.

‘During a further inspection of the property, they found a dead woman in a shed in the backyard.

“We are not releasing the names at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and neighbors at this time.

‘This is an active investigation by our General Investigations and Special Victims Department.

Police said no one has been arrested and there is no greater threat to the public

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

“Maybe we can release more details in the morning.”

Ridenhour confirmed that the incident appears to be isolated and there is no greater danger to the public.

He also told NBC Connecticut: ‘We are not going to leave any stone untouched. I don’t want to get ahead of things.

“We have a pretty good idea of ​​what happened, but we don’t want to confirm that at the moment.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for many of our agents, especially those who had to go in.”

A neighbor, Tom Neville, said the event upset locals in a normally quiet part of town.

He told the local newspaper: ‘Last night at 5 o’clock I was watering my flowers and nothing. There didn’t seem to be anything suspicious going on or anything.’