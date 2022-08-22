Woman and four kids jump fence to escape man as cops SHOOT him in Stretton, Brisbane

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother and her four children jumped a fence at a neighbor’s property to escape when the woman’s husband was shot twice by police after an alleged domestic violence on Sunday night.

The woman had locked her 43-year-old husband in the garage of their home on Liquidambar Place, in Brisbane’s affluent suburb of Stretton, with one of the carport doors open, police said.

Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham said there had been “a rapidly evolving domestic situation” leading up to the shooting, around 7.30pm.

He said the father sprinted down the driveway, armed with a large metal sharpening file, to a senior officer.

The officer shot the man in the hip, but he is said to have jumped to the officer who shot him in the shoulder before the man threw the file at him.

Police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting at an affluent property in Brisbane suburb Stretton

The man is in serious but stable condition at Princess Alexandra Hospital and will undergo surgery later on Monday.

The woman and her four sons – aged seven, nine, 12 and 14 – had jumped the fence into a neighbor’s property to seek refuge.

“I could see they were really scared, so I let them in,” the neighbor told the courier post.

The neighbor said that the police had already arrived when the family, who had been living on the street for a few years, arrived at her home.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the shooting, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

A house can be seen on Liquidambar Place where a man was shot by police in the Brisbane suburb of Stretton

Det Supt Massingham said police had not been called to the house before and there were no reports of domestic violence or any history of mental health related to the family.

“The only option left to the police was lethal force,” he said on Monday.

“The moment they saw an armed man and very quickly coming down a hilly driveway, that was their train of thought.”

Parts of the incident at the Stretton home (pictured) were captured on body-worn police cameras

The shooting happened after police went to a house in Bellagio Crescent, Coomera, on the Gold Coast around 3:20 p.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check.

A 29-year-old man, armed with a knife, allegedly threatened the police.

He was asked several times to put the knife down before rushing at officers and being shot, police said.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in critical condition and was expected to undergo surgery.

The incident is also under investigation by the Ethical Standards Command

“The case came in connection with a call for help regarding his possible mental health problems and upon arrival here he was confronted by police with a knife and they had to take action to defend himself,” Chief Inspector Brendan Smith said.