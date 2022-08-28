Woman and child injured in horror crash on D’Aguilar Highway at Caboolture, near Brisbane

<!–

A woman and child have been rushed to hospital after being trapped in their car after a horrific collision north of Brisbane.

Three people were injured in the head just after 7 a.m. Monday in a crash on the D’Aguilar Highway near Caboolture.

The child was initially trapped in the wreckage after the two-car accident, but was released and taken to hospital.

The child is still in a serious condition with head, pelvis and significant leg injuries.

The woman suffered critical injuries while a man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.

Several paramedics and police attended the scene.

Major delays are expected and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The highway has since been closed at the Williams Bridge overpass as police divert traffic.

More to come