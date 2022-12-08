Woman allegedly raped by tennis star's husband accused of 'making a mountain out of a molehill'

An American woman who says she was raped by the husband of former British tennis number one Anne Keothavong has been accused of “making a mountain out of a molehill,” the court heard today.

The alleged victim alleges that corporate attorney Andrew Bretherton pressed her face down on his bed and suffocated her until she feared she would die during a terrifying sexual assault in May 2008.

But under cross-examination today, defense counsel Sarah Forshaw KC accused her of retelling her version rather than answering a direct question and exclaiming “I give up.”

In her police statement, the alleged victim claimed she was extremely distressed after fleeing Andrew Bretherton’s flat in Kensington, and told the caretaker to call the police or handcuff him.

Andrew Bretherton, 49, is on trial at Inner London Crown Court charged with raping a woman in 2008

Anne Keothavong and partner Andrew Bretherton arrive at the Champions’ Dinner at the Guildhall in The City of London in 2019

Ms Forshaw, KC, recounted the evidence given to police, which read: ‘The caretaker saw me, he knew I was in distress, he said something to me like ‘What do I do?’

‘I said something like ‘Call the police, or handcuff him’.

Mrs Forshaw then asked her, ‘Do you know if he called the police? Did the police tell you about the doorman’s evidence or not?’

The woman said: ‘I said something’ to the doorman’

Mrs Forshaw, KC, replied: ‘You weren’t very upset the moment you left the flat, were you?

“I’m only going to suggest that in time you’ve made a mountain out of a molehill.”

In response, the alleged victim repeated the evidence already given and told the court about the “brutal rape” she allegedly experienced.

(File photo) The alleged victim was charged by prosecutors with ‘making a mountain out of a molehill’

Bretherton, who qualified with the elite law firm Slaughter and May, met the woman in the summer of 2007 through a mutual friend. Pictured with his wife

Mrs. Forshaw was frustrated with the woman’s answer and said, “You have no right to come here and say what you want, you answer the question.”

The court also heard there were substantial inconsistencies in the victim’s evidence – she told officers she had “some tears in my anus and some bruises.”

However, medical reports revealed that the alleged victim had a half-inch split on the outside of her anus and a bruise on her thigh.

A court heard yesterday that Bretherton invited the alleged victim to his flat, where he later pushed her face down onto his bed and suffocated her until she thought she was going to die.

The woman said that if she had failed to get herself into a position where she could breathe some air, she would have died.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said after he raped her anally and vaginally that she eventually managed to free herself and flee to the bathroom in the ‘sterile empty’ Kensington flat.

On the night of the alleged rape, the alleged victim and company lawyer Bretherton had been on their fourth date and visited a gastro pub before Bretherton dropped her by his flat and invited her in.

Inside, she said Bretherton was starting to get “more assertive” and “really dexterous,” trying to touch her breasts and put his hands in her pants, before getting up to put on Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome to the Jungle and then attacked her.

The court has learned that she made the claim after reading about Harvey Weinstein ten years after her alleged ordeal.

Company lawyer Bretherton, who married Ms. Keothavong in February 2015, denies two counts of rape.

She is supposed to give her husband a character reference at the trial to be held at the Inner London Crown Court.

The hearing continues.