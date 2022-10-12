Woman admits she pleasures herself over Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series

<!–

A young woman left two Australian radio hosts horrified after admitting she masturbated while watching a disturbing scene from the Netflix series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters as the ‘Milwaukee Monster’ who killed, maimed and ate 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, has become the most-watched series on the streaming platform since its release last month.

During a segment on The Kyle and Jackie O Show about women attracted to killers, a listener called in to reveal that she had been turned on by a scene in which Dahmer listened to a man’s heartbeat and expressed his desire to eat it.

The woman confessed: ‘I never thought I would be one of these people. I am a happily married mother of three. But when I started seeing Jeff because my friends told me, something just changed in me.

‘And there was one particular episode where he has his head over his victim’s heart and he’s listening to the beat and you can just hear the beat.

‘And something just came over me and I had to take care of myself, if you know what I mean, and now it’s a regular thing.’

A shocked Henderson exclaimed: ‘You’re masturbating over Jeffrey Dahmer!’

“Not just masturbating to Jeffrey Dahmer, but listening to a heart that he harvested from someone else’s chest,” Sandilands added.

The woman explained that the scene was ‘so far away from my normal life and it just took me to this other place’ as she heard the heartbeat ‘echoing in my head’.

Sandilands was shocked when the woman, a happily married mother of three, said “something just shifted in me” when she saw the scene of Dahmer snuggling up with a would-be victim

Sandilands said the woman had ‘evil’ in her, but she insisted she was not the only person who found the Dahmer series darkly appealing.

‘It is outside my norm. I don’t think I’m the only one. I figure there are other people listening right now who will give it a shot,” she said.

‘They’re going to find that episode and there’s something about it. I’m telling you, I’m not the only person.’

The call ended with the woman asking Henderson to watch the scene again, but she flatly refused and moved on to the next caller.

In the first episode, Dahmer listens to a terrified man’s heartbeat and says he wants to eat it

The Jeffrey Dahmer story is catching on with viewers and has become one of Netflix’s most popular English-language series ever in just a few weeks.

Created by Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters recounts the shocking murders of 17 young men and boys at the hands of the American serial killer between 1978 and 1991.

It retells the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims and explores the major mistakes made by Wisconsin police in handling the investigation of the notorious mass murderer who made national headlines for cannibalism and necrophilia.

The Jeffrey Dahmer story is catching on with viewers and has become one of Netflix’s most popular English-language series ever in just a few weeks. (Pictured: Evan Peters portrays Jeffrey Dahmer on the show)