Woman accused of having fentanyl in prison

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Otego woman allegedly in possession of fentanyl while incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Jillian Crouse, 31, faces multiple charges.

On January 3, Crouse was arrested following a joint investigation involving the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit, the Corrections Division, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Police say she was in possession of fentanyl while in jail at Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Police would not say what she was already in custody for.

First-degree promotion of contraband in prison

Seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance

Crouse was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and issued an admission ticket. She will appear in court in Town of Glen at a later date.