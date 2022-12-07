Woman abused by her dad from the age of 6 was ignored for 20 years

A mother of three has revealed how her father raped and sexually abused her as a little girl.

Trish Hinde, 34, from Manchester, was just six years old when her father, Gerard King, 59, began his three-year campaign of abuse against her.

Despite Trish developing epilepsy and having seizures, the evil King attacked her in the family home and even on her way to medical appointments.

Over the years, Trish came forward to lovers, educators, social workers, therapists and sexual abuse charities – but she was sadly abandoned each time over the course of nearly 20 years.

In April of this year, King was finally convicted of the abuse and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Trish, who works as a complaints handler, said, “When I was young I lived with a monster who abused me at every opportunity.

‘For years I have been trying to come forward, but so many organizations have let me down.

“Now, at 34 years old, I finally have justice and can move on with my life.”

In 1994, when Trish was six years old, her mother worked several jobs during the day and her father worked as a night security guard.

Trish said, “Mom would be gone by the time I got up for school, so I was often alone with Dad.

“One morning, Dad called me from their bedroom and asked me to get into bed with him.

“Then he made me swear on Mama’s life I wouldn’t tell anyone. I was scared and confused.

“It happened again the next morning, but this time he made me take my clothes off and touched me.”

From then on, King forced Trish to perform degrading sexual acts in the house.

Terrified, she regularly snuck out of the house or hid in closets to avoid her father.

Trish said, “I got asthma and started having seizures. I was diagnosed with epilepsy.

But that didn’t stop Dad. He abused me in the car to and from my medical appointments.

“My life was hell.”

The following year, when Trish was seven, King raped her in the living room.

Trish said, “I cried in pain and he then examined me for any damage. Then he told me not to tell anyone or he would go to jail.

“Again, he made me swear on Mom’s life, so I thought if I told anyone, Mom would die.

“I also thought that if Dad went to jail, there would be no one to take care of me. So I kept silent.’

King’s campaign of terror against Trish continued until she was nine, when he disappeared after he and Trish’s mother separated.

By then the damage was done and Trish’s seizures increased and she was constantly wetting the bed.

Years later, in 2001, Trish had her first sex education class at school and realized she had been abused.

Trish said, “I longed to tell someone, so when I was 13 I wrote my life story outlining all the abuse for an English school essay.

“But I haven’t heard about it from my teacher.

“The following year I wrote a long letter to my mother about what my father had done to me and I gave it to her.

She read and cried. She couldn’t believe it.

“Mama gave the letter to a social worker. But the social workers did nothing with the letter and it was soon forgotten.

“As I got older, I drank and was suicidal.

“When I met my first serious boyfriend and we had sex, I had a seizure.

“I suspected my seizures were directly related to the trauma of Dad’s abuse, so I went to a therapist and told her.

“She said she would speak to her supervisor, but as before, nothing happened.”

Trish eventually met the crime finance operations manager, Craig Hinde, 37, and they married and had three children.

Trish said, “Craig supported me when I felt ready to call the historical child abuse helpline, NSPCC.

“I told them everything and with my permission they reported it to the police.

“But again nothing came of it. It was heartbreaking.’

Not long after, Trish discovered that her father worked as a lorry driver in Manchester.

Unable to continue living in fear, she found the courage to contact Greater Manchester Police herself in July 2020.

Trish explained, “Having been let down before, I didn’t expect anything to come out.

“However, the officer not only listened, he supported me throughout the trial as I made statements. I was surprised.

“I told him about the letter I had written to my mother and given to a social worker when I was thirteen.

“He called me days later and told me that he had tracked down the letter and that it could be used as evidence. I could not believe it.’

The following year in 2021, King was arrested and charged with abusing his daughter.

In April 2022, Gerard King, 59, of Bury, Greater Manchester, was found guilty of one count of rape, five counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecent assault with a child against Trish at Chester Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 16 years.

Trish said, “During the trial, it was the first time I saw my father in 25 years. I was shaking.

“To stand in the stands and tell the jury every detail was horrible.

“But after hearing the word guilty and his sentence, I was so happy to finally have justice.

“Now I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be and give my kids the childhood I never had.

“If you too have been abused, please don’t stop reporting it. You will be believed and justice will be served.’