Woman, 68, suffers whole-body rash and 103 F fever one week after tick bites her right ankle

A 68-year-old woman developed a full-body rash and a 103 F (39.5 C) fever after contracting Japanese spotted fever from a tick that bit her right ankle.

The unnamed woman came to Narita Hospital just outside Tokyo, Japan, five days after a pinpoint rash erupted on her arms and legs.

Doctors then saw it move to her palms and soles. Lesions opened up before a two-week course of minocycline antibiotics got it under control. Tests revealed she was infected with bacteria — scientifically called Rickettsia japonica — carried by the tick.

More than 300 cases of the disease are recorded annually in Japan – where it is native, but few in other countries. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that it can still be detected in the US in travelers who have recently returned from the Asian country.

Above is the palm of the woman who was infected with Japanese Spotted Fever. She said she was bitten by a tick on her right ankle about a week before the symptoms started

The pointed rash also spread to her legs, torso, arms, palms and soles. It cleared up after she started a two week course of antibiotics

Dr Kosuke Ishizuka, a medic at the International University of Health and Welfare Narita Hospital, who led the research published in the New England Journal of Medicinehoped it would raise awareness about the disease.

It is not clear when she came to the doctor for treatment. Her condition resolved after two weeks of care.

What is Japanese Spotted Fever? This is a disease caused by a bacteria that people can pick up from a tick bite. It is known in Japan and South Korea, but doctors are advised to watch out in other countries where it could have been imported. Symptoms usually appear up to two weeks after someone is bitten. In most cases, patients develop a rash that covers large areas of the body, fever, and headache. But in more severe cases, they can also develop liver dysfunction. About one in 100 people who become infected die from the disease. Antibiotics are used to clear it and are often deployed before tests have even confirmed the infection. About 300 cases are diagnosed each year in Japan. Source: NoNational Institute of Infectious DiseasesJapan.

Japanese spotted fever can only be caught by tick bites, and at least eight species in Japan and several in South Korea are known to carry the disease.

Patients tend to get a rash that covers large areas of their body, fever, and headache.

In more severe cases, they can also develop liver dysfunction. About one in 100 people who become infected die from the disease.

Japanese health authorities recommend that patients be treated with an antibiotic as soon as infection is suspected, even before tests have confirmed it.

The CDC warns it could reach the US: “People can be exposed to these tick-borne bacteria when traveling outside the United States.

“Healthcare providers should be aware of these illnesses in patients who have signs and symptoms common to other spotted fevers and a history of travel within two weeks of onset of the illness.”

Japanese spotted fever is caused by bacteria in the Rickettsia family, with some species also being carried by ticks in the United States.

The most dangerous of these – called Rickettssia rickettsii – causes Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Registered in every US state except Alaska and Hawaii, patients tend to develop a fever and headache in the early stages.

But the infection can then quickly turn into a serious and life-threatening illness.

These patients may face amputation of legs, arms, fingers or toes due to damage to blood vessels, in addition to hearing loss, paralysis and mental disability.

A rash usually develops two to four days after a fever and may look like ‘red spots’ or ‘pointy dots’.

As with the Japanese type, patients are given an antibiotic to fight the infection.

More than 6,000 cases of this disease are reported annually across the country.

About four percent of patients die from the disease, but among those who do not receive treatment, this can be as high as 30 percent.