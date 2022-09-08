Woman, 51, says life is much better AFTER the menopause

A 51-year-old woman says life is much better after menopause, after she started learning about sex, focused on herself and started a new business.

Lu Featherstone, from Brighton, UK, says she has more confidence than ever before – both in body and mind.

The mother of one, who moved to Portland, Oregon ten years ago, has now become an influencer with 54,000 followers.

And she travels across the US in a colorful camper, giving inspiring conversations with older women and handing out free sex toys.

Lu said, “As I got older, I started to realize that I had been losing myself for over 25 years, having consistently put my family first.

‘It would be the same old boring routine every day; I would drop my son off at school, go to work, come home and make tea, then do the same thing over and over.

“I decided to start doing more things for myself and started to find more confidence in myself to show off my body a bit more.

“I attended a vagina therapy session, something I never thought I would do, but when you go through menopause, your sex drive just drops or doesn’t go down at all because of all the changes.

Attending those sessions really opened my eyes to the changes in my body, and what I could do to help my sex life and the whole experience made me feel incredibly empowered.

“Unfortunately, when I discovered myself, my ex-partner and I drifted apart a bit and we ended up getting divorced in 2021.”

After her divorce, Lu, who currently lives in a RV in Tennessee, continued her journey to find herself and come to terms with the changes her menopause had bought.

She started sharing her newfound confidence and positivity on social media at @LuinLuLuLand, participating in outrageous shoots and inspiring videos for older women.

She also embraced her vintage clothing fashion and turned it into a business.

She said: ‘I’ve always been a shopaholic, and I absolutely love vintage clothes, so I started buying more and more outrageous pieces that, as a pastor’s daughter, felt so liberating and rebellious, despite being a grown woman.

‘I even turned it into a business where women could rent the vintage clothes I bought and I could help them style their outfits.

“It felt so powerful to see women in a situation similar to mine find confidence in clothes they never thought they would wear.”

After the Covid pandemic, Lu also decided to take her story of self-love and empowerment after menopause on tour.

She found a camper van and decked it out in bright pinks and greens — calling her Suzie — before embarking on her journey across the US.

She continued: “Since June, I’ve been giving motivational speeches to women who are going through the menopause, and I’ve been handing out sex toys from my sponsors, which is fun.

“It was so liberating to be on the road, and because my Suzie is so recognizable, everywhere I’ve been I’ve seen a stream of women knocking on my door for advice.

“I’ve been able to preach on everything from self-love and masturbation to freedom struggles, and I’ve even given a few free gifts to women along the way.”

Lu says one key piece of advice she gives postmenopausal women is, “Remember, it’s all about you.”

She added: ‘Don’t be afraid of menopause. We just need to talk about it more so that women who are having a hard time don’t feel ashamed when they ask for help.

“It can be a transformative time of your life for the better.

‘No more periods, and you no longer have to adjust your body for someone else.

“If you’ve had children, they’re adults now. It’s all about you and what you want.’