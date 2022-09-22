Woman, 48, grabbed woman’s breasts in pub ‘banter’ then smashed bottle over another woman’s head

A female customer service manager touched a female pub customer’s breasts, then hit another woman on the head with a bottle during drunken over-the-top behavior that she dismissed as “talk,” a court heard.

The rowdy drinking session in the pub turned into a massive brawl when Tamagin Mellor, 48, of Chesfield Road, Kingston-upon-Thames, pulled out the bottle.

The following month, she left her role at Merlin Entertainments, whose theme parks include Alton Towers, Chessington World Of Adventure, and Legoland.

Mellor pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm to Rosie Tune at the Kings Tun pub, Kingston upon Thames, on May 7.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of an assault weapon, namely a bottle, on the same occasion.

Prosecutor Timothy Fulford told Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court that it was midnight when the sole defendant joined the victim and her friends, who were drinking at a table.

The victim noticed that the defendant started to touch one of her boyfriend’s breasts in ‘batter’ and the boyfriend asked her to stop, which she did for a while.

“It then started again and Mellor was challenged, at which point she started to get very angry and the victim heard her say she was going to ‘bottle’ her.

Before she could react, she felt a blow to the left side of her head, a sharp pain, and fell to the ground.

“She says everything was a blur, and she felt confused, and people asked her if she was okay, and the police were called to the scene.”

Officers questioned Mellor. “She accepted that she was drunk and that she was deeply ashamed.”

At the time of the violation, Mellor was under a court-imposed Community Order for a violation of failing to provide a breath test on suspicion of drink driving.

“She has little recollection of the incident and there is some suggestion that this was not an entirely unprovoked attack,” Ms Ros Olleson said defensively. “There was something more going on.

“She regrets her behavior. This wasn’t so hard that the bottle broke – but it clearly caused a blow, knocking the woman to the ground.

“What followed was a melee—and Mrs. Mellor did get a blow to the head, which she said contributed to her remembering little of what had happened.

“She’s a binge drinker and when she drinks it’s too much.

“Her behavior that day was so shocking to her that she took steps to address that and has not had any alcohol since.

“She works as a customer service manager and interacts with the public, and this behavior was out of character and unlikely to be repeated.”

“Fortunately, little damage was done.”

Magistrate David Charnley announced: ‘This crime is so serious that a prison sentence is appropriate, but it will be suspended.

“There was evidence of weapon use by the suspect, aggravated by drunkenness and on a court order.”

Mellor was sentenced to twenty-four weeks in prison, suspended for twelve months, and must meet a three-month alcohol treatment requirement and attend twenty days of rehabilitation activity.

She was not ordered to pay any compensation to the victim, but has to pay £85 and a victim allowance of £128.