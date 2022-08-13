Woman, 47, found dead on the side of the road in rural Queensland

A woman has been found dead by the side of a road in rural Queensland in a suspected hit and run.

The body of the 47-year-old was found around 8 a.m. Saturday on the side of Four AK Road in Oakey, Toowoomba, police said.

Early information suggests she was hit by a vehicle between midnight and 8 a.m. and officers have established a crime scene.

The body of a 47-year-old woman was found around 8 a.m. Saturday on the side of Four AK Road (above) in Oakey, Toowoomba, in a suspected hit-and-run

The Queensland Police Forensic Crash Division and the Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the woman’s death.

Police are urging anyone with information on her death, or with dashcam footage of the area at night, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.