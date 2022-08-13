WhatsNew2Day
Woman, 47, found dead on the side of the road in rural Queensland

Crime
By Jacky

  • The body of a 47-year-old woman was found on a road in Toowoomba, Queensland
  • It was found around 8 a.m. Saturday on the side of Four AK Road in Oakey
  • Police are calling on people with information about her death to contact Crime Stoppers
  • Police asked anyone who had dashcam footage of the area at night to present it

By Cassandra Morgan for Australian Associated Press

Published:

A woman has been found dead by the side of a road in rural Queensland in a suspected hit and run.

The body of the 47-year-old was found around 8 a.m. Saturday on the side of Four AK Road in Oakey, Toowoomba, police said.

Early information suggests she was hit by a vehicle between midnight and 8 a.m. and officers have established a crime scene.

The Queensland Police Forensic Crash Division and the Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the woman’s death.

Police are urging anyone with information on her death, or with dashcam footage of the area at night, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

