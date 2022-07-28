Woman, 44, suffering from polymyositis will be the first person in Peru to have an assisted death

A 44-year-old woman who has suffered from an incurable and chronic muscle disorder for 30 years will become the first person to die from euthanasia in Peru.

Ana Estrada has battled polymyositis since she was 12, a rare disease that affects her musculature with a degenerative deterioration. She will undergo an assisted death on Wednesday, August 3, after the judiciary has confirmed her right to die.

Estrada, who has been fighting for the right to die for five years, applauded the historic decision with a series of tweets.

“My body was against me. I learned to calculate and dose fear. A loss every day. The insidious disease has won,” Estrada wrote on Twitter.

“That’s when I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. I had already lost everything. And out of fear I spoke.’

The psychologist spent four months in a hospital in 2016 when she began considering euthanasia in a predominantly Roman Catholic country where abortion is still illegal.

With the help of Peru’s public ombudsman, Estrada sued the government in February 2020 after considering “doing it illegally.”

“But there was a risk,” she told Reuters at the time, “because I can’t let someone help me die. I can’t ask a family member to commit a crime.’

Assisted suicide and the killing of a terminally ill patient is subject to prison terms under Peruvian law.

At an earlier hearing in July, the Peruvian Supreme Court upheld an earlier ruling that gave the Estrada the right to end her life.

Supreme Court judge Carlos Calderón Puerta appeared to be the only judge to thwart Estrada’s desire to end her own life before voting with the other three judges to approve the decision Thursday.

“Being heard in Peru is a privilege. I defended my own body, the body that had let me down, but it was mine,” Estrada wrote on Twitter.

“Every attempt was gentle. Every message, article or report enriched me. Suddenly dignity took its rightful place in life and death.’

Euthanasia is banned in most countries and is opposed by the Catholic Church. Colombia is the only country in Latin America that has allowed death assistance under certain conditions.

Martha Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old Colombian mother of one child, died of euthanasia in January.

Sepúlveda, who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease, died in a clinic in Medellín after a lengthy legal battle that divided the Catholic nation over whether she should be allowed the legal end-of-life procedure, too. though she had a non-terminal prognosis.

She was diagnosed with the incurable and degenerative disease in November 2018 following a doctor’s visit after experiencing numbness in one of her thumbs.

Colombia’s Constitutional Court abolished penalties for euthanasia under certain circumstances in 1997 and regulated the procedure in 2014. The first person in Colombia with a terminal illness to die under those rules was in 2015.

On July 22, 2021, the highest court amended the law and ruled that a patient with “intense physical or mental suffering from physical harm, or a serious and incurable illness” can also die under euthanasia.

It took Sepúlveda less than a month to request permission for an assisted death, eventually sparking a heated debate with the Catholic Church as local and national clerics tried to influence her and urged her to “think quietly” about her choice.