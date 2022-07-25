Woman, 41, has rare disorder which leaves her feeling like she is floating outside her own body

A woman suffering from the rare Alice in Wonderland syndrome says she was bedridden for two years and felt like she was “floating” outside of her own body.

Etta Shaheen, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was rushed to hospital in early 2020 after she collapsed at home while doing laundry and started vomiting.

She then spent two years in her house, unable to shower herself, walk the dogs, or even go downstairs. But now — thanks to “cutting out” her triggers — she says she’s 90 to 95 percent back to normal, though she’s still dealing with relapses.

Named after the hallucinogenic world of Lewis Carroll’s iconic novel, Alice in Wonderland syndrome changes how people see their own bodies or space and objects around them.

It wasn’t clear what caused the rare disease, but it could be caused by infections, repeated headaches — or even tumors.

Shaheen said she first started feeling unwell in November 2019, when she woke up feeling dizzy as if I had ‘cotton wool in my head’.

The now-sickness and healing advocate went to several doctors, but they all fired her after scans showed nothing was wrong.

Two months later, however, she collapsed at home and was unable to get up, leaving her fearful of having a stroke or heart attack.

WHAT IS ALICE IN WONDERLAND SYNDROME? Alice in Wonderland syndrome (AIWS) is a set of symptoms, including the alteration of body image and alteration of visual perception. It makes the patient feel as if parts of their bodies are changing size and as if the dimensions of objects are changing. This can mean that people, cars and buildings look smaller or larger than they should be, or that distances don’t look right. For example, a hallway may seem very long, or the ground may seem too close. Other symptoms include a feeling that time is moving too fast or too slow, a feeling that the ground is spongy underfoot, and a distorted perception of sound. It is most common in children, but some people experience it later in life. Symptoms usually occur at night. The cause is unknown, but the syndrome is thought to be associated with migraines, epilepsy, and glandular fever. There is currently no known treatment for AIWS other than looking for an underlying cause that can be treated. Source: AIWS info

Shaheen called her partner Michael, 41, who quickly returned home and called an ambulance.

Tests on her blood, brain and eyes at the hospital showed nothing was wrong.

But ten days later, Michael called an ear, nose, and throat specialist who diagnosed her with Alice in Wonderland syndrome — in addition to chronic vestibular migraines and persistent postural perceptual vertigo.

Shaheen was then fired and spent years at home at her bedside — unable to cook, clean, walk her dogs, or even shower herself — for fear of feeling weightless.

During this time, she learned how to manage her symptoms, to help her get back to normal.

Shaheen said she started eliminating her triggers — including her past diet, “toxic” people, and not exercising often.

She also enrolled in a course on “creating new neural pathways,” which she hoped would distract her from the condition.

Today, Shaheen is almost back to normal, but still occasionally relapses due to the syndrome.

Describing the symptoms, she said: ‘From the moment I first fell, my Alice in Wonderland syndrome symptoms started to develop.

“It was almost immediately after that that I felt this horrible splayed feeling as if I was no longer connected to my body.

“I felt like I wasn’t in my body or I felt like I was floating outside of myself.

“It’s like you have no idea where your body is, like you’re in space.

‘You know you’re standing, say on the sidewalk, but you feel like you’re looking through glass behind yourself and your life isn’t real anymore.

“It’s like observing yourself from somewhere else.

“For me, I felt like I was floating above myself and I was totally and utterly detached from who I was.

“This feeling is absolutely terrifying because you don’t know when it will stop.”

Shaheen says she will battle the condition for the rest of her life.

About her treatment, she said: ‘The most important thing was not to give any name or emotion to my symptoms. I had to relearn how I thought about my illness and how I handled it in order to heal.

Shaheen is pictured above with her partner Michael, also 41, who has helped her through the condition

Shaheen said repeated exercise, cutting out “toxic people” and changing her diet all helped relieve symptoms

‘It took a lot of work. Sometimes you do these exercises for several hours a day. I had to see myself as a healing person, not a sick person.

“I’d say I’m at 90 to 95 percent most days now and during a relapse I’m at 80 to 85 percent and it lasts a few days at most.

‘[But] I will always have to manage them to some degree for the rest of my life.’

Alice in Wonderland syndrome can cause feelings of weightlessness, as well as a feeling that parts of the body or objects are changing in size.

This can mean that people, cars and buildings look smaller or larger than they should be, or that distances don’t look right. For example, a hallway may seem very long or the ground very close.

There is currently no known treatment for the condition other than looking for an underlying cause.

It is generally very rare with only about 140 cases described in the medical literature to date.

Sharing her journey on Instagram, Shaheen says she is approached “almost daily” by people seeking help with the disease.