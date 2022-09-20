Woman, 40, jumps to her death from luxury apartment building in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 40-year-old woman plunged to her death from the sixth floor of a luxury high-rise in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

An NYPD source told DailyMail.com that at 7:14 a.m. emergency services were called to 157 East 57th street in the Sutton Place neighborhood of New York City.

A woman was found with injuries consistent with a fall, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The source did not identify the woman.

The woman left a suicide note, reports New York Post.

According to Solil, the management company that runs the building, it was built in 1960 and consists of 111 apartments spread over 19 floors.

According to Solil, the management company that runs the building, it was built in 1960 and consists of 111 apartments spread over 19 floors.

There is currently one listed apartment for rent in the building, a two-bedroom that is on the market for $6,150 via StreetEasy.

Sutton Place is one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in New York City, according to Forbes.

In 2021, the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave A. Chokshi that New Yorkers were still suffering badly mentally from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every 16 hours someone dies by suicide in New York City. Based on data from the Community Health Survey, 2.4 percent of NYC adults age 18 and older seriously thought about suicide at some point in the past 12 months, Chokshi said.

Among those with suicidal thoughts, 14.1% have attempted suicide within the past 12 months.