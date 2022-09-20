Woman, 40, who jumped to her death from NYC apartment IDed by building residents as Tiffany Brodvin

A woman who jumped to her death from a posh Manhattan skyscraper suffered from a disability and lived with her mother, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Tiffany Brodvin, who was in her thirties, was described by neighbors as a “calm and nice” lady who had stayed with her psychotherapist mother Dr Susan Kett.

The rehabilitation specialist was often seen holding her mother’s hand in the Sutton Place where they lived before the tragedy around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police were called to 157 East 57th Street at 7:14 AM, where they found her body on the sidewalk.

Officers said her injuries were consistent with a fall and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said it wasn’t the first death in the swanky skyscraper – which they called “suicide building” – and another allegedly happened just two years ago.

Residents of the building also told DailyMail.com that the Tiffany Brodvin was disabled and often held her mother’s hand on walks

Brodvin was found with injuries consistent with a fall, she was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD told DailyMail.com

According to Solil, the management company that manages the building, it was built in 1960 and consists of 111 apartments spread over 19 floors.

One of the residents said one of the inspectors was very upset and said, “Not again.”

Brodvin was described as ‘calm and nice’. She was described by a neighbor as someone with a disability and a ‘very sweet girl’.

Fernando Molena, 21, who works at a nearby shoe repair shop, said: “It’s strange because it happened here two years ago, but maybe more of a coincidence.”

He continued: ‘I saw’ [the victim] last Wednesday. She was friendly and always waved when she passed the store.’

He said she was a regular at Elite Shoe Repair and added, “Wow. She was a neighbor. I am sad. Now the street won’t feel the same anymore.’

He said he saw her body in the ground outside the M57 M31 bus stop. He said it was a gruesome scene and he tried to look away.

He said, ‘I don’t want to see it. I saw the body. There was no blanket on her. She had blond hair and was wearing a red dress.

“It seems very strange because you have the roof of the building, so I don’t know how she hit the ground,” he said, pointing to the spot outside the building.’

According to her LinkedIn page, Brodvin graduated from Hunter College, just steps from where she was found dead

Brodvin endured a difficult marriage, according to posts on her Facebook page

Her mother, Dr. Susan A. Klett, co-director of the Washington Square Institute for Psychotherapy and Mental Health and private practice on West 57th Street

Sutton Place is according to Forbes . one of New York City’s most exclusive neighborhoods

Building maintenance man Jovan Porter said the doorman had been sent home and that he was waiting for the other doorman to arrive.

‘I was here very early in the morning. I didn’t happen to be there when she jumped.’ “It’s disturbing that I’m glad I wasn’t here to see that,” he said.

The city’s washing machine outside the building said it was cleaning up all the blood on the floor.

He said the woman’s body had already been removed and he had been cleaning for hours.

A longtime resident of the address was also shocked to learn it was her neighbor and said, “She was in some trouble. She lived with her mother and she had a dog.’

The woman said she was very close to her mother. She always saw them walking down the street holding hands or with their arms entwined.

The resident said the mother and daughter had lived in the property for more than 17 years.

Will Goldsholl, who lives in the building, said he had just walked his dog around 7 a.m. and as he went downstairs to leave for work, he saw the eerie scene.

He said, “She was lying face up. His head and shoulders were covered in blood. Her legs were pointing east and her body was right behind the bus stop.’

“It was shocking. Nothing quite prepares you to see something like that.’

He said he had just moved into the luxury building two months ago from another apartment a few blocks away.

He said he didn’t know her, but said that all the people living there are very friendly, with many families and many old residents.

Joel Cardoza, 31, a parking attendant down the street, said he was talking to someone who lives in the building and told him about it.

At Bassano Jewlery, a shop down the road, a salesman said the building where the woman jumped is called “the suicide building.”

He said two years ago a woman with cancer jumped out of her fifth-floor apartment in the same building.

When he heard the news of today’s fatal death, he said, ‘Again! It’s really weird that they jump out of the windows in that building. It’s devastating… more than tragic.”

A doctor who lives in the building was taking his son to baseball practice when he saw the horrific scene.

He said, “I’m a doctor and I see a lot of dead bodies, but it was hard to see that body in the street early in the morning.”

Brodvin graduated from Hunter College in 2005, just a stone’s throw from where she was found dead, with a degree in English Language Arts.

Her Facebook says she also attended St. George Academy, a private Ukrainian Catholic high school in the East Village section of Manhattan, where she graduated in 2000.

At the time of her death, Brodvin was working at Braverhood, a mental health clinic in Brooklyn. She describes herself as a rehabilitation physician.

Braverhood confirmed to DailyMail.com that she was an employee, but declined to say if she had to be at work the day of her death. She started working there in 2018.

The most recent public posts on Brodvin’s Facebook page show fundraisers for the charity Autism Speaks.

She was previously married. In July 2014, Brodvin wrote on her page that she was married again.

When asked who she was married to, Brodvin wrote, “Same man, we’re back together, we’re going to find out.”

In 2016 she wrote on her page: “A friend told me a few weeks ago that there is a saying in Korean: your first man is a Jalopy, the second is the Mercedes. Now it’s time for me to find my Mercedes.’

Her mother, Dr. Susan A. Klett, is co-director of the Washington Square Institute for Psychotherapy and Mental Health.

She has a private practice on West 57th Street, according to her LinkedIn page. She is a graduate of Columbia University.

In 2015, Klett published a book called: Analysis of the Incest Trauma: Retrieval, Recovery, Renewal.

In the book, Klett paid tribute to Brodvin by writing, “To my loving daughter, Tiffany Laura Brodvin, who understands and respects my work and shares her time gracefully.

Brodvin left a suicide note, reports the New York Post.

According to Solil, the management company that manages the building, it was built in 1960 and consists of 111 apartments spread over 19 floors.

There is currently one landmark apartment for rent in the building, a two-bedroom home for sale through StreetEasy for $6,150.

Tuesday’s suicide was not the first tragedy to hit the building. In 2006, a 29-year-old home care worker was arrested and charged with pushing an 89-year-old woman down the stairs into the building.

A year later, Tanya Campbell was found guilty of manslaughter in the case, it was reported the daily news at the time.

Sutton Place is one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in New York City, according to Forbes.

In 2021, City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi that New Yorkers were still suffering mentally from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every 16 hours, someone dies by suicide in New York City. Based on data from the Community Health Survey, 2.4 percent of adults age 18 and older in New York City have seriously considered committing suicide at some point in the past 12 months, Chokshi said.

Of those with suicidal thoughts, 14.1 percent attempted suicide in the past 12 months. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.