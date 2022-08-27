Woman, 37, is charged with murder and arson after 56-year-old man is found dead in house fire

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 37-year-old woman was charged with murder and arson after a 56-year-old man was found dead in a house fire.

Caroline Mothershill has been seized and held in custody after a deadly fire in Stratford, east London, on Thursday, August 25.

Police arrived at the house on Gilbert Road shortly after 10 a.m. and discovered the dead man’s body.

Police discovered the body of a dead man in the house on Gilbert Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 25

A special post-mortem investigation was carried out yesterday, the results of further investigation are expected shortly.

Mothershill was later arrested and will appear before the Thames Magistrates’ Court later today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police on 020 8345 1570 or 101 quoting CAD 2324/25Aug.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.