Woman, 35, is handed $17,979 bill for breast cancer screening despite being insured

A 36-year-old woman has been charged nearly $18,000 for a breast biopsy despite having health insurance — only to find that she could have only been charged $2,100 had she offered to pay the cash price.

Dani Yuengling, of Conway, South Carolina, went to see her doctor early this year after noticing a lump on her right breast. She feared the worst because her mother had died of breast cancer five years earlier.

The HR officer was referred to Grand Strand Medical Center, in Myrtle Beach, for a biopsy — with a quick check of the hospital’s cost calculator showing that an uninsured patient would be charged $1,400. Yuengling hoped her health insurance with Cigna, one of the country’s largest insurers, would help cover the costs.

But after she had the procedure in February — and no cancer was found — she was charged $17,979. Yuengling said the mammoth beak made her struggle to sleep at night, was upset and had migraines. She got a 36 percent discount after calling the hospital, but is now refusing to come back for a follow-up.

Experts said patients should always ask healthcare providers for the cash price, as it is almost always lower than that for insurance. A spokeswoman for the Conway Medical Center, just 14 miles from the hospital where Yuengling was scanned, said they would charge $2,100 in cash for the same procedure.

Dani Yuengling, now 36 and an HR officer in South Carolina, was billed a total of $17,979 (pictured) for an ultrasound-guided breast biopsy. After searching the hospital’s own website, she had expected to pay around $1,400 for the procedure

Yuengling — who wanted a lump on her right breast checked — said the bill kept her from sleeping and suffering from migraines. She has refused to return to hospital for follow-up

Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach (pictured) said she was given the wrong price from the calculator because of a ‘glitch’ they were fixing

Yuengling has a $6,000 deductible with Cigna – an amount she has to pay before procedures, she told Kaiser Health News (KHN).

The hospital refused to give her a price for the ultrasound-guided breast biopsy before the procedure, despite multiple requests.

But their “Patient Payment Estimator” suggested it shouldn’t be more than $1,400, she said, while a Google search put the cost at about $3,000.

“That’s fine, no problem,” Yuengling said, she thought to herself after checking the charges online.

But when the bill arrived, she was shocked to see that it was more than 12 times the amount she expected.

“I couldn’t sleep, it drove me crazy,” she said.

‘I had migraines. I was sick to my stomach.

“I hate being in debt, I didn’t want to think about it at all. [But] that didn’t work out, of course, because I’m still thinking about it.’

Her negotiated health insurance rate saw the bill drop to $8,424.14, with Cigna offering to pay $3,254.47. They lumped Yuengling together with the remaining $5,169.67 – or the remaining amount of her deductible.

After calling the hospital to complain, she was offered a 36 percent discount — bringing the bill to $3,306.29. She put this on her credit card and says she doesn’t want anything to do with the hospital now.

Experts warned that it is common for hospitals to charge exorbitant prices for procedures when covered by health insurance, rather than having someone pay in cash or privately.

By comparison, people on Medicare would only have to pay about $300 for the procedure — or 11 times less than the bill handed to Yuengling — accounting for about 20 percent of the hospital bill, the federal website says. Medicare would collect the remaining $1,200.

Those with private health insurance who tried other hospitals in Conway would only be charged about $3,500 under the procedure. HONEST health consumer website.

And those who offer to pay cash prices should pay even less.

A spokeswoman for nearby Conway Medical Center told Kaiser Health News they would be charged about $2,100 in cash for the procedure.

dr. Ge Bai, an accountant at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, warned that it was common for hospitals to charge lower cash prices.

“We can confidently say that this is very common,” she said after hearing about Yuengling’s experience.

“It should be a standard.” She called on all patients to ask for the cash price for a procedure.’

Grand Strand Medical Center blames the low price shown to Yuengling on a “malfunction” with their system and said it would now be updated.

Above is the first page of Yuengling’s hospital bill. She is insured with Cigna, which lowered the price to $8,424.14. But she had a deductible of $6,000

Pictured above is the second page of the bill she received from the hospital

Experts said it was always best to ask hospitals about the out-of-pocket price for a procedure, as it is regularly less than the cost charged by insurance

When DailyMail.com opened the . used calculator today it gave a price between $8,000 and $11,000 for an uninsured patient to undergo a breast biopsy.

It comes after a new report found that Americans over the age of 75 are most likely to be in medical debt, while West Virginia residents are most likely to still owe money to their doctor.

Analysts at online pharmacy NiceRx said the oldest Americans each have an average of $17,510 in debt — the highest rate in the county and double the $8,995 owed by the average 35- to 44-year-old.

But when asked if they still owed their doctor’s money, nine in ten said they had already paid it off.

It suggests that many over-75s are forced into tens of thousands of medical debts as they try to pay off costs for eye, ear and dental treatments that aren’t routinely covered by Medicare, the US-backed health insurance plan for over-65s.

Many of those with the most debt may also have previously postponed care due to cost.

Breaking down the numbers by generation showed that Gen Z — ages seven to 22 — had the most debt per person, at $19,890. It was unclear why this was the case, although it may be related to parents’ delay in paying medical bills.

The report also found that a quarter of Americans in West Virginia were in debt to their hospital, the highest level in any state. By comparison, in Minnesota—where the least number of people are in debt—it’s an “impressively low” two percent.