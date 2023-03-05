News

Woman, 35, is found dead in car in Midtown Manhattan surrounded by 'hazardous chemical materials'

Hazmat-clad first responders descended on Midtown Manhattan Sunday afternoon after a woman was found dead in her car surrounded by dangerous chemicals

Woman, 35, found dead in a car in Midtown Manhattan surrounded by 'dangerous chemical materials' as hazmat-clad emergency responders close down the block: two NYPD officers and an ambulance injured

  • A 35-year-old woman was found dead in her car in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday
  • Authorities say a range of liquid chemicals were found in her SUV
  • Two NYPD officers and an paramedic suffered minor injuries at the scene
  • East 36th Street and Sutton Place remained cordoned off Sunday night

By Melissa Koenig

Woman, 35, found dead in a car in Midtown Manhattan surrounded by 'dangerous chemical materials' as hazmat-clad emergency responders close down the block: two NYPD officers and an ambulance injured

A woman was found dead in her car in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, surrounded by “dangerous chemicals.”

The unidentified 35-year-old was first seen unconscious in her East 36th Street and Sutton Place vehicle at around 11:23 a.m. by a woman walking her dog, law enforcement officials said. BEN NY.

When two officers arrived on the scene, they would have been immediately hit by a strong sulfur smell and found the woman dead at the scene,

Hazmat-clad emergency responders soon arrived on the scene and closed off the street as first responders used Geiger counters to measure radiation levels in the area.

The area remained cordoned off Sunday evening after two NYPD officers and an EMS member suffered minor injuries. One of them was taken to a local hospital in the aftermath.

Authorities on the scene told AM NY that an array of liquid chemicals was found in the car, the combination of which is believed to have killed the woman.

The coroner then removed the woman’s body from the black SUV while other hazardous materials-clad first responders emptied it and placed materials in red bags.

Police do not believe the woman’s death was criminally motivated, but did not say whether it was intentional or accidental, and have not released exactly what chemicals were found in the car.

An investigation is underway and the woman’s name is withheld pending family identification.

