Woman, 33, with cysts the size of golf balls on her scalp has them removed on Dr Pimple Popper

A 33-year-old woman has several large cysts removed from her scalp in a new episode of Dr. Pimple Popper.

Aimee, from California, has some pilar cysts, rare benign cysts that grow from hair follicles.

She first noticed the growth over a decade ago and is now so self-conscious that she meticulously styles her hair so that they are completely hidden from view.

Dr Sandra Lee, pictured, is on hand to remove the cysts and restore Aimee’s confidence

“I’ve got some bumps on my head,” she tells Dr. Sandra Lee on tonight’s episode, broadcast on TLC. “I’ve gotten really good at hiding them. They’ve been there a long time.’

She explains that she has never sought medical treatment for the cysts, except for one time when one burst on the front of her head.

“We went to the emergency room once when one of them opened,” she recalls.

“They took a piece of gauze, wrapped it around my head and sent me home. There’s a new one next to it, where the old one was.’

dr. Lee explains that without a full excavation of the cyst wall, the growth will likely return and be even more difficult to remove.

Aimee first felt the growths when she was still in high school when they “were not that big.”

She came up with a ‘bump mowhawk’ haircut to keep her ‘greatest secret’, but wants to be able to leave freely.

She says: ‘[All I want to do] is being completely open to my family and friends, and going out without hiding things from people.’

As Aimee candidly reveals, her bumps have made her paranoid when she leaves the house as she is afraid that others will see her bumps, so her haircut is closely watched by her caring boyfriend of 10 years, Donald, who lets her know. whether there are bumps jumping out.

dr. Lee examines the fourth growths and notes that they are “different sizes and different shapes.”

The cysts are eventually all removed and Aimee’s scalp is neatly sewn back together. Pictured, the contents of one of the cysts after being removed

dr. Lee begins the procedure by addressing the six-year-old cyst on the front of Aimee’s forehead, hoping to ease Aimee’s fears about the “life-changing” procedure.

It is an easy extraction and the whole cyst comes out easily with a single squeeze.

Then Dr. Lee the big cyst that needs more teasing. Finally, a golden liquid with the consistency of cottage cheese is squeezed out of the opening.

The third cyst is teased out of its sac and keeps its shape; it looks more like an eyeball than a cyst. After opening the fourth cyst, Dr. Lee is surprised to find that there are a number of smaller cysts inside that each need to be addressed.

At the end of the procedure, Aimee is thrilled with her smooth scalp, something she hasn’t had since she was a teenager.

She cries tears of happiness because she is ‘carefree’ and can do ‘anything’ now.

