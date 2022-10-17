Woman, 33, will appear in court charged with murder of 54-year-old man

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a 54-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Northern Ireland.

Tony Browne was stabbed in the Woodside Park area of ​​Poleglass in west Belfast on Friday 14 October and died in hospital.

His alleged attacker is expected to appear before the Lisburn Magistrates Court today, the PSNI said.

Undated handout photo edited by PSNI of Tony Browne

Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: ‘Police received a report shortly before 10:05 pm last night, October 14, that Mr Browne had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later from his injuries.

“I appeal to anyone who believes they have information to assist detectives in their investigation to contact us from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station at 101 quoting reference 2045 10/14/22. ‘

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker previously called on the community to cooperate with the police investigation.

“I urge anyone who has information that may be relevant to the investigation to pass it on to the police,” he said.

“The local community has been devastated by last night’s events and my thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.”