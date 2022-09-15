Woman, 31, whose salary went from $28K to $158K in four years reveals tips for boosting income 

A 31-year-old woman whose annual salary went from $28,000 to $158,000 in just four years shared some important tips on how you too can increase your income.

Charlotte Chaze – a data analyst who has now started her own company called Break into technologywhich is devoted to teaching others how to land their dream job — detailing how she went from working in the “basement” of a research lab to being a well-paid analyst at AT&T, earning her six-figure mark.

The 31-year-old recently revealed some of her secrets via TikTokwhich earned her her viral fame – including applying for jobs you don’t think you’re suitable for and teaching yourself new skills through free online programs.

“When I was making $28K a year, I was working as a biomedical researcher in a windowless basement lab,” she recalls in the video, which has now been viewed more than 794,000 times.

“I worked long hours, the job wasn’t very rewarding and the pay wasn’t very high, of course.

How to Increase Your Salary, According to Charlotte Chaze Take online courses to expand your skills

Keep your LinkedIn profile up to date

Apply for jobs you don’t think are right for you

Put any past experiences on your resume, even if you think they have nothing to do with the new position you’re applying for

Use keywords and phrases in your resume that are commonly used in job postings

“In 2018, I decided I’d had enough and started looking for jobs, even those for which I wasn’t qualified, and ended up landing one of those jobs: a data analytics assistant at a consultancy.’

Charlotte explained that she spent most of her hours working on Excel documents and PowerPoint presentations during the new gig.

And even though she made more than her previous job, she was still unhappy, adding, “It paid $70K, but I didn’t like it that much.”

She then decided to expand her expertise – and learned how to decipher a programming language called Structured Query Language, which is often used in the tech world, through a free online course.

And according to the TikToker, adding her skills helped her land an even better job.

“I reapplied for jobs I wasn’t qualified for and ended up working as a data analyst at Comcast,” she revealed.

‘This job paid $90K and the reason I got it was because I taught myself [Structured Query Language] in a few weeks using a website called Khan Academy.

“During the interview I talked to them about the SQL projects I had done and they finally offered me the position.”

The 31-year-old urged people to expand their expertise through free online programs and to keep your LinkedIn profile up to date

She also encouraged people to list all of their past jobs on their resumes, even if they feel they have nothing to do with the new position they are applying for.

After a year and a half in the position, Charlotte said she had been promoted to analyst manager — and her salary rose to $104K a year.

She said you should “write down which keywords and phrases are popular in data analytics job openings” and use them to explain your skills

She said she also kept her LinkedIn profile up to date at the time and was stunned when she received a job offer from AT&T a year after her promotion.

“An AT&T recruiter contacted me about a job that would bring in $158K,” she recalls.

“I went through the application process and finally got the offer in December 2021. This is all because I put myself forward and applied for jobs that I didn’t really feel I was suitable for but knew I could handle .

‘And most importantly,’ she concluded, ‘I taught myself online data analysis.’

In a follow-up video, the data analyst shared some more advice, explaining that people often sell themselves short when applying for jobs.

“Any experience you have can be relevant experience,” she said. ‘[You have to just] reframe your perspective.’

Charlotte encouraged people who want to break into the tech world for the first time to list all of their past jobs on their LinkedIn profile or resume, even if they feel they have nothing to do with the new position they’re applying for, but added that they should use specific wording when describing their experience.

“Pay attention to which keywords and phrases are popular in data analytics jobs,” she suggested.

Charlotte is now offering a free course in which she describes “all her favorite resources” and shares several resume tips through her website, Break Into Tech

‘Almost anyone can break in, all you have to do is teach yourself the skills online. You can even do that for free,” she said

‘Then you will figure out how to explain it’ [your skills] using those data analytics keywords.

‘If you do, you’re still explaining’ [your experience]you only use lingo in the data analysis field.

“That way, when a recruiter sees your resume or LinkedIn, they’ll see those keywords on your resume and LinkedIn, and they’ll scan for keywords in the data analytics job posting they’ve written.”

She added that you should “never lie about your experience,” but that you should learn to explain it in a different way.

Now Charlotte offers her own free course, in which she describes “all her favorite resources” and shares several LinkedIn profiles and resume tips through her website, Break Into Tech.

‘Almost anyone can break in, all you have to do is teach yourself the skills online. It can even be done for free,’ she says.

“So many people I’ve worked with have no degrees, no previous experience in technical roles, they taught themselves the skills and broke in, just like me.”