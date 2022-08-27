Woman, 31, ‘took own life after shooting dead three men’

Advertisement

Four family members have been found dead after a woman allegedly shot and killed three of her male relatives in a shooting at three locations within a mile radius in Lynn, Massachusetts. The woman, 31, reportedly shot two men, 34 and 66, at a house on Rockaway Street, as witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 gunshots at the scene.

Lynn Police Officers arrived at the scene just before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to reports of gunfire and found the deceased. Police identified the woman as a possible suspect, before finding her dead in her car at 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot at Stop and Shop, about a mile from the first crime scene. A police statement confirmed she had suffered “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Investigators later found another man dead in a motor vehicle parked outside Laighton St — half a mile from where the woman was found dead. Officials believed the third man was also killed by the same suspect, and sources told WHDH that one of the victims is the suspect’s father. Police were seen just after 10 p.m. when they retrieved a body from a minivan and transported it into the state doctor’s van before the vehicle was towed.

Police Chief Christopher Reddy confirmed that all four people were related and that there is no danger to the public. All family members have yet to be identified and their relationship with each other has not been disclosed by authorities.

Authorities confirmed in a statement that they are contacting their next of kin. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson called “the loss of several lives devastating” and added: “Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy and our deepest condolences to the families affected. “While the investigation is ongoing, we have received assurances that there is no lingering threat to the community. “We ask the public to respect the privacy of the family at this time while public security officials continue their investigation.”