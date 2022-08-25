Woman, 31, killed three male relatives, including her father and brother-in-law, before killing self

Four family members have been found dead after a woman allegedly shot and killed three of her male relatives in a shooting at three locations within a mile radius in Lynn, Massachusetts.

“Detectives currently believe that a 31-year-old woman shot and killed her 66-year-old father and her 34-year-old brother-in-law in Rockaway St. 98,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. a press conference on Wednesday.

“She then shot and killed a 56-year-old man in his vehicle at 44 Laighton St. And this man was the brother-in-law’s father.”

The woman, 31, reportedly shot two men, 34 and 66, inside a home as witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 gunshots at the scene.

Lynn Police Officers arrived at the scene just before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to reports of gunfire and found the deceased.

Police identified the woman as a possible suspect before finding her dead in her car at 4:30 p.m. in a supermarket parking lot, about a mile from the first crime scene.

“She then killed herself in her car in the parking lot of the Stop and Shop on Washington Street,” Blodgett said.

The police have not yet released the names of the victims, because the next of kin are still being informed. Blodgett indicated that a translator was needed to properly inform some members of the family, but did not disclose what language they speak.

Officers received a report of a shooting on Rockaway Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The found two men, 34 and 66, died in a home and identified a woman as their suspect

The shooting took place at three locations within a mile radius

Authorities then discovered the body of a woman, 31, with a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound to a car in a store parking lot less than a mile from the first scene. The relatives of all family members have been contacted

A third man was also found dead in a minivan off Laighton Street, half a mile from the suspected suicide. Sources have claimed that the victim in the minibus was the suspect’s father

Investigators later found another man dead in a motor vehicle parked outside Laighton St — half a mile from where the woman was found dead. Blodgett identified the man found dead in a car as the brother-in-law’s father.

Officials believed the third man, 56, was also killed by the woman.

A neighbor told the Boston Globe that he heard fireworks on Tuesday night that he thought were fireworks, ran outside to see what was going on, only to see his neighbor across the street sitting alone in his car.

“I thought he was texting or something,” William Umana said. Later, just after 10 p.m., police were seen removing a body from a minibus and transporting it in the state doctor’s van before the vehicle was towed.

Police Chief Christopher Reddy confirmed that all four people were related and that there is no danger to the public.

On drone images of Miguel Nivar, agents can be seen on the spot.

Investigators later found another man dead in a motor vehicle parked outside Laighton St – half a mile from where the woman was found dead

Police Chief Christopher Reddy confirmed that all four people were related and that there is no danger to the public. Authorities confirmed in a statement that they are in the process of contacting their next of kin

Police identified the woman as a possible suspect, before finding her dead in her car at 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot at Stop and Shop, about a mile from the first crime scene.

Authorities confirmed in a statement that they are contacting their next of kin.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson called “the loss of several lives devastating” and added: “Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy and our deepest condolences to the families affected.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we are assured there is no lingering threat to the community.

“We ask the public to respect the privacy of the family at this time while public security officials continue their investigation.”

Shocked neighbors described seeing the usually quiet street overrun with Lynn police and Massachusetts State Police vehicles, with one saying the incident was “shocking.”