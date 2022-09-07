Woman, 30, mocks up her own violent kidnapping to scam £43,000 ransom from her elderly mother

<!–

A 30-year-old woman mocked her own violent kidnapping to scam a £43,000 ransom from her elderly mother before Spanish police found her in a casino.

Footage taken in Tenerife shows the blindfolded daughter with fake blood around her mouth begging her mother for the hefty ransom.

As she makes her tearful plea in the fake footage, a person dressed in black and gloves can be seen holding a knife to her neck.

The woman said, ‘Mama, they kidnapped me, Mama, and I don’t know why. You can’t say anything to the police. If you do, they’ll kill me.’

The elaborate trick she devised with her boyfriend and his family also included claiming she had been beaten and denied food.

Her terrified mother withdrew the €50,000 from a bank after receiving the video to “pay for her release,” a Civil Guard statement said.

The Guardia Civil has investigated the partner of the 30-year-old. They conducted a search of the home and found items involved in the false kidnapping, including the knife, fake blood and handkerchief.

After the false kidnapping, the police arrested the woman, her partner and four members of his family in a casino for extortion

They then arrested four members of the girl’s boyfriend’s family for the alleged extortion attempt.

Despite police activating kidnapping protocol, the woman was okay and in a casino with her partner’s family when the five were arrested.

All five are charged, including racketeering. In Spain, they can face up to five years in prison for the crime.

Police conducted a search of the house and found items involved in the false kidnapping, including the knife, fake blood and handkerchief (pictured)

It wasn’t the first time her partner’s wife and family had tried to extort money from her elderly mother.

The 30-year-old had cheated on her mother at least three times before with false letters stating that her life was threatened.

On other occasions in the past, the mother handed the alleged blackmailers a total of €45,000 (£39,000), according to the Guardia Civil.