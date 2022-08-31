Woman, 30, has detransitioned after identifying as a trans man for 15 years

A woman has switched after identifying as a transgender man for 15 years – because of ‘nausea and palpitations when taking testosterone’.

Singer Cat Cattinson, 30, of Santa Cruz, Northern California, grew up as a woman but was identified as a man from the age of 13.

She started transitioning to become a man in March 2020, after struggling with gender dysphoria for years; she took testosterone that lowered her voice and called her Tony.

Cat had planned to have her breasts removed by surgery, but she soon began to feel nauseous and have palpitations while taking the testosterone prescribed for her through Planned Parenthood.

As a singer, she was also concerned that she would lose her “high” voice, so she chose to discontinue the transition and stopped the injections in September 2020.

It was then that she realized she was happier as a woman – so she decided to switch completely – and since then she’s said she’s been amazed at how quickly she got testosterone, revealing that it didn’t require any testing or therapy.

A woman who has lived as a transgender man for 15 years is candid about her decision to make the transition after “nausea and palpitations when taking testosterone.” She is pictured on the left during her transition and recently on the right

Singer Cat Cattinson, 30, of Santa Cruz, Northern California, was born as a woman but identified as a man from age 13 (pictured)

It took Cat a year to come out of menopause and look “feminine” again, but she hopes she can keep singing now that she has her voice back – despite it not being the same.

Cat said, “As a child I always dressed in my father’s clothes. I was a tomboy. I felt unsafe as a woman because of a trauma as a child and I think that made me feel like I didn’t belong in this body.

“I first realized that it was possible to change your body when I was 13 and from that moment on I was convinced that I wanted to switch to become a man. But when I finally passed on and really lived as a man, it didn’t feel right.

‘At first I was happier with my hoarse voice, but I got pain and nausea. Now I’m happy in my female body again.’

As a five-year-old, Cat experienced a trauma that made her feel unsafe as a girl, and she asked her parents if a gender reassignment was possible.

“After that I saw myself as a boy,” she said. “When I was a teenager, I found forums that talked about how it was possible to change gender. I felt then that I wanted to be a boy.’

Cat (pictured as a child) started her gender reassignment in March 2020 after struggling with gender dysphoria for years; she took testosterone which caused her voice to drop and her name was Tony

Kat (pictured as a child) planned to have her breasts removed via surgery – but she soon started feeling nauseous and had palpitations when taking testosterone

But when she first came out to her parents, aged 15, she was hesitant by their reaction.

“They were concerned about me and said that as a man I would not have a good life and that no one would take me seriously,” Cat said.

Cat put her menopause on hold and battled eating disorders and bullying.

“I was constantly fighting how I felt about my gender identity,” she said. “I became a bit of a closet trans man.”

But after years of feeling like she’d tried everything else, she decided to officially come out as transgender and transition.

“I felt like a woman would never be happy,” Cat said. “It was so easy to get testosterone – they didn’t need testing or therapy. I was amazed at how quickly they gave it to me.’

As a singer, she was also concerned that she would lose her ‘high’ voice, so she chose to stop transitioning and stopped the injections in September 2020. Kat recently pictured

It was then that she realized she was happier as a woman – so she decided to switch completely – and since then she’s said she’s been amazed at how quickly she got testosterone, revealing that it didn’t require any testing or therapy. Cat recently in the picture

It took Cat (transition photo) a year to see the transition and ‘feminine’ again, but she hopes she can keep singing now that she’s got her voice back – despite it’s not the same

At first Cat was happy with the changes – her voice became hoarse and deeper, and she started to lose definition of her breasts and became known as Tony.

“I felt I had to change so I could continue as a man,” she said. “But suddenly my voice dropped massively and it sounded like I’d smoked all my life.

‘I didn’t recognize myself anymore. I was a singer all my life and I was worried about what it would mean if I continued.’

Cat also started having some troubling side effects. “I had palpitations and felt nauseous all the time,” she said. “The pain was blinding and got worse and worse.

“The singing hurt and I realized I might never be able to do that again, so I stopped taking the testosterone.”

It took Cat (picture beginning to return) a year to fully return to being a woman at age 30, despite only taking the injections for four months

Transitioning from woman to man with testosterone: what does hormone therapy do to the body? The transition process is different for each person, with some transgender men choosing to have surgery to alter their physical appearance, while others simply rely on hormone therapy — including testosterone — to create masculine characteristics. According to Planned Parenthoodfor many transgender people, the process often begins with taking various social steps, including coming to friends and family, and asking people to refer to them by the pronouns that match their gender identity (him/he, her/she, she/them ). Changing names is also an important step for some, as is dressing in ways that better suit your gender. Medically speaking, gender transition usually begins with hormone therapy; in the case of transgender men, testosterone is used to create more masculine characteristics, such as: A deeper voice

Hair growth in the face

muscle growth

The redistribution of fat away from the hips and breasts Hormone therapy is also used to prevent a transgender man from menstruating.

It took a year for Cat to fully go back to being a woman at age 30, despite only taking the injections for four months.

“I was bedridden because it was quite a setback to take testosterone every day,” she said. “But now I’m happier with myself and my body and I realize that a lot of my feelings about wanting to be a boy came from that trauma as a child.

“My parents now support me and I know their reactions came from worrying about me. I had to learn to sing again and my voice is still different, but I still have a love for music.’

Cat’s parents said, ‘We’re really proud of her. She goes on with her life and helps others.’