Woman, 29, shot dead by ex-husband in murder-suicide after she posted about their divorce on TikTok

A woman was shot and killed by her ex-husband in a murder-suicide as he traveled 710 miles to “save” their marriage after posting on TikTok about her divorce journey.

Sania Khan, 29, was murdered in her own home by Raheel Ahmad, 36, after she began opening up about her divorce and healing journey on social media.

The Pakistani-American photographer wrote online that she had “never been happier” just weeks before she was murdered by her ex-husband in Streeterville, Chicago.

She was found by police on July 18 with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

In one TikTok, she revealed that their marriage lasted less than a year before she filed for divorce – and she told her fans that she was excited about her new chapter in life.

She wrote in a clip, “The first few months of a divorce journey are the darkest. It’s full of anxiety, sleepless nights, wondering if you’re doing the right thing.

“You’re not a failure because your marriage didn’t work out. Be gentle with your heart at this stage.’

She also told her 16,000 followers that she had finally “reclaimed her autonomy” and got her first tattoo to represent the number 28 – the year she “married, moved from a small town to one of the largest cities in the county” , filed for divorce.’

Khan added: “It’s the year that everything changed. Tomorrow I wake up as a 29 year old. Here is a new beginning. I’m so happy.’

According to police reports, 36-year-old Ahmad traveled from his home in Alpharetta, Georgia, because he was “depressed” and “wanted to save the marriage.”

But he killed his ex-wife and turned the gun on himself when police arrived.

Officers reported hearing a single gunshot and a “verbal moan” when they knocked on the door of her Chicago condominium last Monday.

They rushed to the crime scene after his family in Atlanta, Georgia, reported him missing and the local police requested him for a wellness check.

When they entered, officers found the unresponsive woman at the door with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blood on her face that had already dried.

Ahmad was found in the bedroom with a gunshot to the head, according to Chicago Sun Times. He was reportedly holding a 9mm Glock pistol and a suicide note was found nearby.

Khan, who posted videos on TikTok in which she spoke openly about her divorce in an effort to help others in her position, was pronounced dead on the spot.

Her ex-husband was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

According to the coroner’s office, Khan’s death was listed as a murder and Ahmad’s as a suicide.

The woman’s friends said she and Ahmad broke up last winter and divorced in May this year.

Grant, a friend of Khan’s from high school, wrote on social media: “You stepped into the next chapter of your life when you left us, and I hope wherever you are this next chapter brings you the happiness and success that you always was. want.’

The photographer, who specialized in capturing “life’s most precious moments at weddings,” moved to Chicago last year after growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

After the tragic news, hundreds of tributes have been paid to her among her TikTok videos.

Someone wrote: ‘I hope in the next life you find the peace you were looking for.’ While another said: ‘You deserved to live your new life in peace. I’m so sorry you’re gone, your light is missed.’