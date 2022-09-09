Woman, 29, diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer SIX MONTHS after an ultrasound showed she was fine

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer just six months after a lump in her right breast was most obvious that doctors refused her a mammogram led to the misdiagnosis.

Kristine Stone was 29 years old when she first noticed the lump, according to… Insider. She was initially told she did not have cancer after receiving an ultrasound.

Further tests six months later revealed that she actually had the most aggressive form of breast cancer, which had already spread to her circulatory system and bone. Later it turned out to have spread to her brain as well.

Stone, now 38 and living in Renton, Washington, blames doctors who refused her a mammogram for losing precious weeks before treatment could have started. She says she even tried another hospital for the scans, but was also rejected.

However, doctors say that while mammograms are usually used for women 40 and older, they have trouble penetrating the denser breast tissue found in younger women, making it likely that a further scan wouldn’t have helped.

However, they suggest that an ultrasound — which can penetrate denser tissue — would be more helpful. But the picture it creates can be difficult to interpret, meaning those who fear they may be misdiagnosed should seek a second opinion.

Stone told the Insider she had to undergo nine months of chemotherapy and surgery immediately after her diagnosis. Nine years later, however, she still has the cancer and receives immunotherapy every three weeks. However, doctors say it could be withdrawn this year if they stop detecting cancer cells.

Stone rushed to get the lump checked nine years ago because her grandmother had just been diagnosed with breast cancer.

But after the ultrasound, the former senior business analyst said doctors had told her “it was all right” and that she declined her request for a mammogram.

She demanded a mammogram, but the request was turned down. She then went to a second hospital, but again her request was denied.

However, within six months she was back after the lump had grown, her right arm went numb and the armpit became very sore.

This time, tests revealed she had stage 4 breast cancer — the most aggressive type. She has not revealed which test she had, although it was likely an ultrasound as it is recommended for younger women.

Immediately after diagnosis, Stone was offered nine months of chemotherapy.

But tests showed that the cancer had reached her brain, leading to surgery to remove part of it. The surgery was successful, but she now suffers from short-term memory loss.

Stone said successive rounds of chemotherapy left her feeling exhausted, unable to work, having arthritis, having trouble reading and meaning she hadn’t taken a vacation in years.

To date, she still has the cancer, but hopes to be taken off the medication this year if doctors stop detecting the cells.

A mammogram is a scan in which low-dose X-ray waves are fired through breast tissue, checking the resulting image for cancer.

They can often detect cancers early or when they are small — and in some cases even before a lump has formed. It is recommended for women over the age of 40 for cancer screening tests.

But for those in younger age groups, they are told to get ultrasounds because this can penetrate the “denser” breast tissue that younger women have.

The American College of Radiology Appropriateness backs this advice, saying it’s “usually inappropriate” to offer mammograms to younger women.

Ultrasounds are also often done to find out if a problem picked up by a mammogram or physical exam could be a solid tumor.

The image created by the scan is then examined by doctors to determine whether cancer cells may be present.

dr. Laurie Margolies, the head of the Mount Sinai Health System’s chest imaging center, told Insider that while mammograms are helpful, it likely “wouldn’t have added anything” to the ultrasound Stone received.

But she said what could make a difference was how the image generated by the scan was interpreted by medics.

“Breast ultrasound is extremely nuanced and extremely user-dependent,” she said. ‘It is not always so easy to determine whether something is a simple cyst or, for example, breast cancer. It can be very difficult to make that distinction.’

She encouraged any women who were concerned about the results of their ultrasounds to have another doctor study the same images.

The American Cancer Society encourages women over the age of 40 to be screened for breast cancer regularly, up to once a year. But if they are older than 55, this can change to once every two years.

It says that women in their twenties and thirties should keep an eye on their breasts and come forward for tests if they notice any unusual changes.

