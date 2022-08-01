Woman, 26, who underwent double mastectomy and hormone therapy detransitioned

A woman who says she was allowed to transition to a man after just two and a half hours of counseling is speaking out after she decided to switch to a woman.

Sam, 26, decided to pay for private therapy sessions when she began to question her gender identity at 21 after being told she would have to wait two and a half years for an NHS appointment.

She was initially elated when she got a private appointment, and after diagnosing herself as a trans man after researching online, she was allowed to start hormone therapy and have a double mastectomy after just two-hour appointments with a doctor.

Just two years after starting the hormone treatment and after a double mastectomy, she developed health complications and realized she didn’t want to go ahead with full gender reassignment surgery.

By the time her first NHS appointment came through, she was beginning to realize she had made a mistake – and told doctors she was now seeking help with the transition to a woman.

Sam is now speaking out in an effort to help other people struggling with gender identity – and to warn them of the dangers of going through the process too quickly without the right therapeutic support.

Sam, from the Midlands, said: ‘I’m now reconnecting to my natural body in the form it is now and my life is about locomotion.

“I have the lasting effects of my journey, but they don’t invalidate me as a woman.

“I still regret the medical steps I took during my transition, but I’m working on loving my body and accepting it as it is rather than how it was and how I would like it to be.

“I believe that therapy should be involved at all stages of the transition process to help identify and investigate red flags that may arise during a person’s transition process.

“I also believe that more information should be given to individuals to ensure that their informed consent is truly informed.

“It’s been a really tough journey for me, and I’ve lost a lot of friends in the process who felt like I was somehow anti-trans.

“I saw a community full of so many people who had switched and it had finally made them happy; and afterwards I looked at them and thought that would make me happy too.

“I now know I’m not a trans man, but I haven’t had enough therapy to find out what was really going on with me and to help me realize that I don’t have to be pigeonholed in one of the society-defined gender norms.

“I went through the process and regret my decision, so I feel in a good position to share a different perspective on what needs to be done differently to help people question their identities.

“The industry is under tremendous pressure from the trans community to act quickly because of suicide statistics. It made me feel like I had to do everything as quickly as possible to not feel like that.’

Sam had struggled with her identity during her teens and shortly after turning 21 in 2016, she discovered a transgender community online that struck a chord with her.

“During my teens, I fluctuated around identities until I discovered online videos about people transitioning for the first time and discovering who they were,” Sam explained.

“I identified with it a lot as I struggled to define who I was. I wasn’t masculine and I wasn’t hugely feminine and I wanted to feel this happiness and the freedom that I saw in others.

‘So in February 2017 I decided to see my GP, who referred me to a local NHS gender clinic, but there was a two and a half year wait.

“I was an adult and making money, so I decided to save and go private because I thought the process would go faster.”

Sam got an appointment with a specialist at a private gender clinic in June 2017, but decided to legally change her name in May 2017.

“I really identified as non-binary, which I told the specialist at my first appointment.

“But between the first and second appointments, I decided that if I identified myself as a man, I would be treated more quickly — and I could get to a point where I thought would make me happy.”

“So I continued down a path that identified me as a man by the time I got to my second appointment, because I thought it would get me the fastest care and because I thought it would be easier to live as a man.” .

‘I had decided that I wanted to start taking testosterone and wanted surgery to remove sexual parts from my body, especially my breasts, because they were very painful for me.

“I was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, which allowed me to sign up to start taking testosterone. It was insanely fast, but there was such a sense of urgency because I was feeling upset and I didn’t want it to get any worse.”

After only two-hour appointments at the clinic, Sam says she was prescribed sex hormones, which she started taking in December 2017.

Five months later, in May 2018, she was able to undergo a double mastectomy, despite rules saying the patient must have lived a year as a man – by stating the date of her name change as when she started living as a man – even though she did so prior to a therapy – and was put on the waiting list.

Sam said, “I was able to have the surgery just a year and nine months after I first discovered transgender people.

‘I was so happy after the surgery because I had tied my breasts for years. It felt like a huge relief.

“The hormones worked very quickly and within a few months my voice had dropped, I had body and facial hair and even developed a micro penis.

“My hairline also started to recede a bit and I noticed a huge change in my emotions. While I had once been a very emotional person, it felt like the testosterone had numbed my emotions. Nothing made me incredibly happy and nothing made me incredibly sad.

“I had switched from working in childcare to working in a male-dominated track with trains, and when I first met people, no one knew I had switched females.”

But just two years after her surgery, in mid-2020, Sam began to suffer from vaginal atrophy — in which the tissue of the female genitalia begins to die due to the lack of female hormones to keep it functioning and healthy — leaving Sam crippled. . pain, as well as with an increased risk of developing cancer.

She was shocked when NHS doctors told her that the only treatment available to her was a hysterectomy – an operation she didn’t feel ready for and made her realize she never wanted a full-blown gender reassignment surgery.

She explained: “I was not willing to have a hysterectomy at age 24.

“I felt sad because I didn’t feel well informed about the side effects associated with taking testosterone.

‘I suffered from imposter syndrome. I didn’t feel like the other men I was around, and I felt like I was constantly pretending.

“So I started to wonder why I wanted to identify as a man.

“I didn’t want to regret my decisions, but I didn’t feel comfortable as a man anymore.

‘I did more research and discovered a group of detransitioners, so I explored the femininity that I had repressed all these years and started to accept that I was a woman.

“I stopped taking my hormone medication against the advice of my doctors.”

She added: ‘While I still love having a flat chest, I won’t be able to breastfeed if I ever have children and it has deprived me of the opportunity to learn to love my femininity.

“I don’t want to put my body through breast reconstruction, but I know I would have learned to love my body as a whole.

“I also started menstruating again, which took about a year to come back after I stopped taking testosterone, although I did get excess body hair and a deeper voice.”

“I’m talking about my experience because it’s important to discuss these topics, because detransitioners can help spot red flags in retrospect and help others make these important decisions.

“My family has always supported me, but I’ve noticed a lot of friends have drifted away since I made the switch.

“There seems to be a huge emphasis in society on supporting trans people, almost to the point that it’s seen as what I did as anti-trans.

“When I told people that I was transitioning to a man, I got an overwhelming excitement and support from my friends.

“But when I revealed that I would be reversing the process, I was faced with questions and distance from so many people I considered friends.

“The people who are important to me are there for me and I am in a much better place now and looking forward to the future.”