Woman, 26, who tipped the scales at 20st reveals how HALF her body weight

A woman has revealed how she lost half her body weight after ditching junk food when her favorite chip shop closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharmayne McNally, 26, a self-confessed ‘smart food addict’ from Ireland, tipped the scales at 20 stone and squeezed into size 20 clothes after working as a mental health worker and relying on quick, convenient food during long shifts.

The turning point came in March 2020 when Sharmayne’s favorite chippy closed its doors due to the pandemic.

Unable to get any more takeaway, she started walking 10,000 steps a day and made healthy ‘fakeaway’ versions of her favorite grub – and single-handedly lost eight stone.

When the lockdown was lifted, Sharmayne joined the gym and lost another two stone – shedding a total of 10 stone, almost half her body weight – dropping to 10.5 stone and slipping into a slim size 10.

Sharmayne, a deputy head of a young person’s project, didn’t start putting on weight until her late teens when she left school and started working as a nurse.

Busy days and long shifts meant she relied on food that was convenient and fast, something that led to her weight gain.

She said: ‘It was a gradual weight gain. At school I wasn’t very big, it was more in my late teenage years – around 19 and 20 – that I started putting on weight, but it didn’t happen overnight.

‘I was lucky enough to carry the weight but not have a health problem, but it could easily have gone that way.’

DIET BEFORE Breakfast – nothing Lunch – go to the shop for a pre-packaged sandwich and chips Dinner – takeaway Snacks – chocolate and chips

DIET AFTER Breakfast – Weetabix or two eggs and a slice of toast Lunch – fruit and yogurt Dinner – a fakeaway like chicken chow mein or mayflower curry

She would often skip breakfast and grab a quick lunch, like a meal deal with a packet of chips and soda.

She often turned to ready-made sandwiches from the deli bar for lunch and ate fish and chips most nights along with a diet of McDonald’s and Chinese takeaway.

In the evening Sharmayne got a takeaway from her favorite chippy and devoured evening snacks like chocolate and crisps.

In March 2020, Sharmayne was at her heaviest weight of 20 stone and a size 20.

While trying to diet, Sharmayne found it difficult to keep the weight off and began to struggle with her self-esteem (pictured, before)

“I was always yo-yo dieting and trying Slimming World, but it didn’t work,” she said.

‘I had problems with my self-esteem but when I lost the weight I changed my whole perception of people and I was treated differently.’

“Before, when I was the biggest, sometimes I couldn’t fit into the Primark clothes, which only go up to a size 20.

‘That’s when I knew I had to lose weight or I wouldn’t be able to shop there.’

When Britain went into lockdown and all takeaways closed, Sharmayne decided to change her eating habits.

But after her favorite chip shop closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, she decided to make a change – ditching takeaways and walking 10,000 steps a day (pictured on her weight loss journey)

She said: ‘When my favorite chip shop closed I didn’t know what to do. But after a few days it really gave me the kick I needed.’

She ditched the junk food and started making her own healthy ‘fakeaways’ – like burgers and chips.

Through her own hard work – training twice a day, every day – Sharmayne began to lose weight.

She downloaded a calorie-counting app and ate 1,500 calories a day along with her exercise regimen.

She said: ‘I bought some weights online and started my exercise and then I started walking and trying to get my 10,000 steps a day.

‘I still ate chocolate and crisps but learned portion control. You don’t have to deprive yourself to lose weight.

Two years after starting her weight loss journey, Sharmayne has slimmed down to a size 10 and said she is more confident than ever

“I lost eight stone on my own and after joining the gym in May 2021 when they reopened I went on a 12-week transformation and lost another two stone.”

Since February 2022, Sharmayne has attended three PT sessions per week. Two years after starting her weight loss journey, Sharmayne has slimmed down to a size 10 and said she is more confident than ever.

She recently spent £4,500 traveling to Izmir, Turkey, to have surgery to remove the excess skin she’s been left with since losing weight.

She had one to two kilos of skin removed on September 19 and is finally home recovering from the surgery.

Sharmayne said: ‘I was very nervous about flying out, but also excited.

‘I had quite a bit of excess skin and the doctor said he removed between one and two kilos.

‘It’s so surreal now that I’ve had the operation. I look down and it doesn’t feel like it’s my body.

‘My confidence went up from losing the weight anyway, but it will only help more.

‘It will be a few months before I can – I have to wear a corset for a month – but I can’t wait to get into my first dress and see how it looks.

‘As women, we all make choices – we all say: ‘When I weigh this much, I’ll be happy.. But I’ve got a completely different mindset since losing weight.

‘If I slip up and eat badly, I don’t let a bad day become a bad week.

‘I’m so proud of how far I’ve come and hopefully I can inspire others on their weight loss journey.’