Woman, 26, drowned in sea after she was swept off rocks by waves as she took photos of lighthouse

A young woman drowned in the sea after being swept away by waves when she and her boyfriend snapped photos of a famous lighthouse near Beachy Head in Eastbourne, an inquest has heard.

Pharmacist Dora Mango, 26, was found floating face down in the sea off the beach in the town of East Sussex.

Mrs. Mango and her boyfriend Jerry had traveled to the coast on a sightseeing trip from their home in Redhill, Surrey.

But she was dragged off a rock and despite Jerry’s attempts to dive in and save her, the 26-year-old drowned.

The Hungarian-born woman had walked along the bottom of the cliff at Beachy Head to snap photos of the nearby Belle Tout lighthouse.

After walking for a while, the couple had noticed that the tide was rising quickly and soon realized they were trapped.

The couple soon stranded on a small section of the beach and knew they had to call for help at that point, but they couldn’t get a signal.

In a statement, Jerry revealed that Ms. Mango climbed a rock while he swam urgently for help, but it would be the last time his girlfriend was seen.

Pharmacist Dora Mango (pictured), 26, was found floating face down in the sea off the beach in Eastbourne, East Sussex

The young pharmacist was visiting the coastal town with her boyfriend Jerry, but she was swept off the rocks

‘On October 24 we both used a metal staircase, both took pictures and decided to walk towards the lighthouse. About 500 meters from the lighthouse we stood to take pictures. This is when the tide was rapidly approaching,” his statement said.

“We said we had to go back and started walking back, but were cut off by the tide. Shortly after noon we were both on a short stretch of the beach. We tried to call for help but there was no phone signal and we both screamed for help.

“Dora sat on a rock and I swam about 50 yards to get to the beach. I found a couple on the beach and an elderly man called 911. This was when the tide had somehow come.’

Despite being resuscitated and flown by helicopter to King’s College Hospital in London, Ms Mango (pictured) died on October 24 at 4pm.

A rescue team, two helicopters and several rescue boats were launched, according to statements from the Maritime Coastguard Agency.

After finally finding her Mrs. Mango, she was taken to shore and resuscitated while being flown to King’s College Hospital in London.

But doctors pronounced the pharmacist dead at 4 p.m. after arriving at the hospital half an hour earlier without a pulse. The total incident lasted an hour and 40 minutes.

Stewart Walker, who called 999 on behalf of Jerry, told the inquest: “Jerry came to us and we could see he was soaked. I don’t think he had shoes on, he was upset. He told us that his girlfriend was stranded around the corner and that she was still there.

“I went as far back as I could to get a signal. I called 999 about four times because the signal kept dropping. We tried to see if we could use our seat belts to get around the rock, Jerry was screaming in pain, it’s unbelievably painful to run there on the pebbles.’

Mr Walker said the pair then saw two backpacks floating in the water, prompting Jerry to jump in immediately, but he was forced to return due to the rough conditions.

After the Coast Guard arrived, Mr. Walker recalled that he was concerned for Jerry’s well-being. “Jerry seemed gone, he was flat, I was worried about him,” he said.

“He looked broken, lost and abandoned.”

The Hungarian-born woman had walked along the bottom of the cliff at Beachy Head to snap photos of the nearby Belle Tout lighthouse. (File image from Belle Tout)

Coroner David Tye conducted a survey at Birling Gap to see if there were any warning signs for the tide where the couple had gone to the beach.

He told the hearing: “There was signage stating “No exit at high tide” and “No safe access beyond this point”. Walking times and a tide schedule were given. There were significant clues to warn walkers.’

But Mr Walker, who visits that part of the beach several times a week, interrupted the inquiry to say: ‘Those signs are new. They used to have a blackboard with times on it.’

Coroner Ms Bradford concluded: ‘The post-mortem examination of Ms Mango’s body concluded that the cause of death was immersion in seawater and probable drowning.

“They were planning to go to the beach, but the action backfired and Dora sadly passed away. The short conclusion to Dora Mango’s death is one of misfortune.’